Couple has 'terrifying' bear encounter on hiking trail near Banff National Park

Animals that repeatedly approach people can end up being relocated or killed.

A hike near Banff National Park in Canada turned tense in seconds when a bear walked toward a couple on the trail, forcing them to slowly back away as they filmed.

The video is grabbing attention online not just because it is frightening, but also because it shows how quickly a popular outdoor adventure can become a risky wildlife encounter.

What happened?

Posted July 23 by ABC7 Chicago (@abc7chicago), the TikTok video shows hikers talking nervously as they retreat from a bear that has come within close range on the trail. The station captioned the clip: "Couple has 'Terrifying' encounter with bear on hiking trail near Banff."

@abc7chicago Couple has 'Terrifying' encounter with bear on hiking trail near Banff ♬ original sound - abc7chicago

The post quickly spread, drawing over 1.7 million views and 10,000 comments in a matter of days. While the clip does not show an attack, it captures a large wild animal closing the distance on a narrow trail with little room to maneuver.

Banff and the surrounding region are known for both stunning scenery and abundant wildlife. That combination brings huge numbers of people into bear habitat during peak hiking season, increasing the chances of sudden encounters even when visitors are trying to enjoy the outdoors responsibly.

This couple also had a dog with them, which often increases the chances of a complicated interaction with wildlife.

Why does it matter?

Even when no one is injured, a close encounter can raise the risk of panic, injury, or defensive behavior from the bear.

Human activity often shapes these encounters. Popular trails, expanding recreation, food smells, litter, and repeated exposure to people can make wild animals more accustomed to human presence.

In places like Banff, where tourism is a major draw, crowded outdoor spaces increase the overlap between recreation and wildlife. A frightening moment on the trail can be a sign of growing strain where recreation and wildlife overlap.

There is also a consequence for bears themselves. Animals that repeatedly approach people can end up being relocated or killed if officials determine they pose a threat, so preventing risky encounters helps protect wildlife as well.

What can I do?

Safety begins before you get on the trail. Check local wildlife advisories, respect area closures, carry bear spray where permitted, and avoid bringing unsecured food or anything with a strong scent.

On the trail, experts generally recommend hiking in groups, making noise in areas with limited visibility, and keeping plenty of distance if you spot a bear. If one approaches, do not run. Instead, stay calm, back away slowly, and give the animal as much space as possible.

Following the rules, keeping dogs on leashes, packing out trash, and not trying to get closer for photos can reduce stress on animals and lower the odds of dangerous encounters.

"Bear spray and put the dog [on] a leash," one viewer commented.

"Inexcusable to have your dog off leash in bear country," another agreed.

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