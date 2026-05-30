Six bears euthanized in North Carolina due to run of home break-ins: 'We don't have to repeat this'

As more homes and development spread into bear habitat, bears are learning that neighborhoods can provide a steady, high-calorie food source.

Six bears were euthanized in just two weeks in North Carolina's Buncombe County after a string of home break-ins that alarmed residents and wildlife officials alike.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said all six bears were euthanized in the Black Mountain and Haw Creek areas, where reports of bears entering homes, garages, and cars have become increasingly common, according to The Charlotte Observer.

One of the bears, an adult female, repeatedly entered a residence over several days while nobody was home. Ashley Hobbs, a special projects biologist, said officers were preparing on-site traps after the fourth reported break-in when the bear came up the driveway, tried to get into two agency trucks, and then moved toward staff.

The Observer reported that officials killed that bear on the spot, saying it showed "no fear of humans at all." In another case, officers euthanized a mother bear with two yearlings in Black Mountain, while another yearling escaped and is still considered a concern.

Hobbs told local media that seeing so many bears euthanized over such a short period is uncommon. Necropsies later found "human-related waste" in the stomachs of five of the six bears.

As more homes and development spread into bear habitat, and as unsecured trash, birdseed, pet food, and food odors remain easy targets, bears are learning that neighborhoods can provide a steady, high-calorie food source.

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Residents face property damage, fear, and safety risks, while bears that lose their natural wariness of people are much more likely to be euthanized.

Hobbs said mother bears are increasingly teaching cubs that food can be found around porches, garages, and even inside homes, according to the Observer.

State wildlife officials said the most effective solutions start at home. People should never feed or approach bears, even indirectly, because once bears connect humans with food, breaking that pattern becomes much harder.

Securing garbage, recycling, and anything with a strong smell is one of the biggest steps homeowners can take. Officials also recommend removing bird feeders when bears are active, since seed and grain are especially attractive to them.

Pet food should not be left outside, and grills should be cleaned thoroughly after every use and stored where bears cannot get to them. Even snacks left in cars can encourage repeat visits.

North Carolina has more than 20,000 black bears, according to Bear-Ology, and in places where people live close to bear habitat, everyday choices can help reduce the kind of conflict now unfolding in Buncombe County.

"This is truly a people problem, not a bear problem. Bears' behavior is a reflection of human behavior," Hobbs said, according to the Observer.

"I also feel very sad that they had to be taken down," one resident wrote on Nextdoor after the euthanizations, per the Observer. "We don't have to repeat this."

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