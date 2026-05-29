Vacationers wake up to bear cubs play-fighting outside Smoky Mountains cabin

"This is the cutest thing I have ever seen."

A cozy Smoky Mountains getaway turned into an unforgettable wildlife sighting when two bear cubs started wrestling on a cabin porch as their mother calmly supervised nearby.

TikTok user Katie (@itskatiematey_) posted footage of the two cubs tussling on a Smoky Mountains cabin porch while their mother remained nearby.

In the caption, she wrote, "When you hear little feet pattering on your cabin porch and look out the window. Best start to our getaway."

In places such as the Smokies, a subrange of the Appalachian Mountains, human recreation and wildlife habitat overlap every day. Cabins, roads, and tourist traffic bring people deeper into bear country, increasing the chances of seeing wildlife up close — sometimes in heartwarming ways and sometimes in ways that can quickly turn risky.

Bears showing up on porches is a sign of how closely people now live, travel, and build within their habitat. Even when an encounter looks harmless, giving wild animals space and avoiding anything that could make them associate homes or rentals with food helps reduce both current and future risk.

In a popular tourist destination such as the Smoky Mountains, visitors may not realize how quickly a magical sighting can become dangerous. A mother bear may appear calm one moment and protective the next.

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In bear country, the safest response to a moment like this is the one shown in the video: watch from a safe distance, preferably from indoors, and let the animals move along on their own.

Visitors can also reduce the chance of unsafe encounters by securing garbage, bringing pet food inside, locking car doors, and never feeding wildlife. Even accidental food rewards can change animal behavior and make future interactions more dangerous for both bears and people.

Commenters were delighted by the video and the adorable cubs.

"Why not friend if friend shaped?" one quipped.

"I'd be in heaven," another said.

"This is the cutest thing I have ever seen," a third added.

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