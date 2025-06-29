Scary video shows moment when man's decision to feed wild bear goes wrong: 'Zero survival instincts'

"Just leave them be and appreciate at a safe distance."

When out in a national park or campsite, it can be challenging to remember the animals that wander through are still wild.

One person learned this the hard way when a bear charged at them in a harrowing video.

The clip was shared with "r/TikTokCringe" community on Reddit, which is dedicated to highly questionable videos from the site.

This particular video shows a bear along the side of the road. A couple of people seem to be observing the bear; there is one filming from inside a car and one tossing some type of snack to the animal. The second person is standing just a few feet from the large grizzly.

As one person is tossing food to the bear, it slowly inches closer to them and then lunges fiercely at the person. The video cuts just before the bear mauls them, so hopefully they were able to escape unscathed. This is an important reminder that no matter how docile or cute they appear, wild animals can be unpredictable and territorial.

National parks across the United States share rules and regulations for how to handle wildlife while camping, hiking, and simply driving through. Certain areas, like Yellowstone and Glacier National Park, recommend carrying bear spray at all times. Some places in bear country even rent out bear spray for your safety.

National parks are a popular vacation spot in the summer months. They are places people can get out into nearly pristine nature and learn about the wonders of the world. In 2024, the National Park Service had a record-breaking year, serving more than 330 million people. However, the Trump Administration has vowed to cut park budgets, and these precious lands are under threat. Forbes reported, "The proposed cuts to the National Park Service budget could result in more than a 75% reduction to the parks system."

If you have never visited a national park, now is a great time to visit your nearest site and support this incredible resource. But, it's also important to continue to respect the natural world and all of the wild animals that call these places home.

Unsurprisingly, commenters were quick to condemn this behavior.

"I tread carefully around domestic dogs that are big enough to drag my a**. These types of people just have zero survival instincts," wrote one person.

Someone else told a story about witnessing another reckless animal encounter. "One time I was in Yellowstone and saw a lady approaching a moose with her infant in her arms. She got like 30 feet from it before someone was like 'Hey lady, that thing will kill you and your child then wonder what's for lunch.'"

Another commenter gave some wise advice, writing, "Wild animals are wild animals. Just leave them be and appreciate at a safe distance."

