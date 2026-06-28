Bear attacks woman after her off-leash dog chases its cub in British Columbia

Authorities said the bear was reacting defensively rather than attacking without cause.

A walk on a trail in British Columbia took a dangerous turn when an off-leash dog chased a bear cub up a tree, prompting the cub's mother to attack the dog's owner.

The woman was injured, and the event shut down a trail system in Salmon Arm and prompted renewed warnings from officials about keeping pets under control in areas where people and wildlife share space, as CBC News noted.

What happened?

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service revealed in a Facebook post that it happened on the Shuswap Memorial Cemetery Trails.

The BCCOS said the woman's off-leash dog chased a bear cub in the area, setting up the chain of events. CBC News reported that emergency crews were sent to the scene at about 10:10 a.m. after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police reported for what was described as a "possible bear mauling."

After being treated at a hospital for minor injuries, the woman was released, according to the BCCOS.

After the encounter, the City of Salmon Arm closed trails in the Shuswap Memorial Cemetery area and said it would update the public on social media when they reopened.

Why does it matter?

Authorities said the bear was reacting defensively rather than attacking without cause.

In places where recreational spaces and wildlife habitat overlap, dogs allowed to roam freely can provoke animals and then run back toward their owners, potentially bringing danger with them.

These encounters can result in serious injuries, trail closures and, in some cases, deadly consequences for wildlife that were only defending themselves.

In this case, conservation officers decided there was no need to track down or remove the bears, a choice that may have spared the animals a tragic outcome. Leash laws and trail safety precautions can protect people, pets, and wild animals alike.

What are people saying?

The BCCOS said it was monitoring bear activity in the region as it weighed reopening the trails. Before that happened, it asked nearby residents to take notice of the event and take steps to reduce the chance of similar encounters.

"The public is encouraged to familiarize themselves with precautions to minimize human-wildlife conflicts, including leashing pets and being aware of your surroundings," the BCCOS concluded in the Facebook post.

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