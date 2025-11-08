Onlooker captures concerning video as unleashed dog chases goats on dangerous cliff: 'New anxiety unlocked'

An unleashed dog can cause more chaos than some owners expect, as seen in an Instagram Reel by We Are Dog Training (@wearedogtraining), which shows a road-trip bathroom stop gone wrong.

In the video, a man scrambles up a steep rock wall after a dog takes off chasing a herd of goats beside a busy highway while a woman calls for the dog. Cars and a bus drive by as the goats run up the wall, and the owner tries to catch up to the dog.

"Imagine your dog chases a herd of goats up a mountain during a bathroom break on a roadtrip lol," the caption read.

Although this wasn't necessarily while hiking through a national park, it's worth noting that parks and green spaces have rules to follow if you plan to bring your pets into areas with wildlife. According to the Yellowstone National Park Service, pets must always be on a leash no longer than six feet in public areas to protect both animals and people. The guideline addresses this exact situation as it gives tips on how to care for your pet to prevent an incident.

"Pets may not be left in a situation where food, water, shade, ventilation, and other basic needs are inadequate. Pets may remain in vehicles for short periods of time, but we recommend that someone stay behind to personally ensure their well being," as per the NPS.

A similar incident report describes how a hiker's off-leash dog at Colorado's Mount Evans chased a mother mountain goat and her baby, startling them before the owner intervened. These videos tend to spearhead conversations regarding visitors taking leash laws seriously to avoid stressing or harming wildlife. In some cases, wildlife can be euthanized due to irresponsible human behavior.

Additionally, funny moments with animals can easily become dangerous ones. In another example, visitors at Yellowstone allowed their unleashed dog to bark at a bison, causing the angry bison to charge the dog, which could have ended in a disaster. The fact is that park rules exist not to limit enjoyment but to keep visitors and wildlife safe in shared spaces.

"I can only imagine in such an area the dog jumped through the window because even careless owners would not let a dog off leash here," wrote one Instagram user under the video.

"New anxiety unlocked," a second commenter wrote.

"Dog's gonna dog. I blame the hoomans," a third commenter added.

