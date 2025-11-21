Runner attacked by bears during routine jog: 'In one bite, my arm was done'

A recent bear attack in Japan left a man with significant injuries in what's become a growing trend, according to CNN.

What's happening?

While on a routine run in the woods of Myoko, New Zealander Billy Halloran found he was being stalked by two Asiatic black bears.

As black bears are prone to chasing, Halloran attempted to scare the bears off. Unfortunately, this didn't work. One of the bears attacked, and Halloran put up an arm to defend himself. Halloran fell, and the bear then attacked his leg before disengaging.

"It grabbed my arm, and I got pushed to the ground," Halloran said, per CNN. "Then in one bite, my arm was done."

The bears ran off, and Halloran was able to call his wife and ambulance personnel for rescue.

Why are bear attacks important?

Bear attacks are on the rise as natural food supplies are dwindling, pushing the animals into human settlements for alternatives.

Human land development plays a major role in deteriorating bear habitat, but shifts in climate can diminish food sources even in intact environments.

Japan in particular has had a spike in bear attacks due to these forces. Over 100 people in the country have been injured by bear attacks so far in 2025, and at least seven have been killed. This is the highest rate of bear attacks on record in the country.

What's being done about bear attacks?

Halloran underwent treatment, including hip graft surgery and getting metal plates installed into his arm. Despite this, he has been thankful for the outcome.

"There's been a lot of attacks, and some people haven't been so lucky," Halloran said, per CNN.

In response to the rising incidence of bear attacks, Japanese authorities were recently granted the right to kill bears in emergency situations.

While this may help prevent a handful of violent wildlife encounters, protecting animal habitats and reducing emissions that ultimately cause habitat losses would address the root causes of increasing bear attacks.

