School kids hospitalized after stunning wild animal attack on hiking trail: 'We are devastated'

The group was eating lunch on a trail near the highway when it suddenly appeared.

A bear attack involving a group of schoolchildren in Bella Coola, British Columbia, has left a community in shock. Four people — including three elementary students — were hospitalized after a surprise encounter with a grizzly bear during a field trip.

What happened?

According to RCMP officials, the group was eating lunch on a trail near the highway when a grizzly suddenly appeared, Global News reported.

Multiple teachers jumped into action, using bear spray and a bear banger, a device that makes a loud noise to scare bears away. However, an adult and three children were seriously injured. Emergency responders took two victims in critical condition and two in serious condition to the hospital, while seven others were checked on-site.

The attack led Acwsalcta School to close the following day, with administrators praising students and staff for their bravery. Nuxalk Nation Chief Samuel Schooner said, "We are devastated for the individuals and families impacted by the bear incident," which was first reported on Nuxalk Nation social media.

Why are human-wildlife encounters concerning?

While bear attacks are typically rare, experts say encounters are rising across parts of B.C. — starting with an uptick after the grizzly hunt ended in 2017. The B.C. Wildlife Federation notes that calls about grizzly-human conflicts have climbed to nearly 1,000 per year, up from 300-500 before 2017.

Regardless of the hunt, human-wildlife encounters are becoming more common everywhere as development expands into wild habitats. With warming temperatures affecting food availability and wildlife behavior and migration patterns, animals are pushed into closer contact with people — and some are also losing their natural fear of humans.

Wildlife specialists say that most large predators avoid people. But when habitat shrinks, food becomes scarce, or young bears learn certain behaviors from other bears (usually their mothers), it can make dangerous encounters more likely.

What's being done about human-wildlife encounters?

Conservation officers and the RCMP are searching for the grizzly responsible, while also telling residents to avoid the area. The community has been urged to report any sightings.

In the bigger picture, a major strategy to prevent human-wildlife encounters is effective waste management — residents, especially living near habitats, should properly secure their trash and homes. This prevents predators, like bears, from looking for food in neighborhoods. Keeping food secure while camping and hiking will also ensure they're less likely to associate people with food. Wildlife corridors and habitat conservation also help keep a safe space between wild animals and populated areas.

For individuals, carrying bear spray, staying alert on trails, and knowing how to respond when you come across wildlife are some ways to stay safe in natural areas. Supporting policies that protect ecosystems and reduce the pressures pushing wildlife into human spaces ultimately protects communities, too.

