Millions of Memorial Day beachgoers warned as high bacteria levels taint popular US beaches

"All of the beaches listed have popular recreational use and pose real health risks."

Millions of Americans planning a Memorial Day beach trip may face hidden health risks.

A new report from the Surfrider Foundation, cited by Newsweek, warns that some popular beaches across the U.S. are seeing bacteria levels that regularly rise above health standards, creating a hidden risk for swimmers, surfers, and families right as the unofficial start of summer kicks off.

According to the nonprofit's latest findings, several coastal "bacteria hotspots" repeatedly tested high for fecal contamination. The data comes from Surfrider's Blue Water Task Force, which Newsweek described as a volunteer beach water-testing program.

Among the beaches flagged in the report were Ballard Park in Melbourne, Florida, where 76% of samples exceeded the state health standard for recreational waters, and Moloaʻa Stream Mouth at Moloaʻa Beach on Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi, where 100% of samples did.

The timing of the warning matters. Memorial Day weekend is expected to bring a huge wave of travelers, with AAA projecting that roughly 45 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more over the holiday period. That's about 200,000 more people than last year.

Surfrider said the pollution behind these warnings is often linked to failing wastewater systems, sewage spills, and stormwater runoff that carries contaminants into coastal water.

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Elevated bacteria levels can be a sign of contamination that may cause gastrointestinal illness, flu-like symptoms, and even more serious infections after swimming or surfing.

There's also a much bigger infrastructure problem behind all of this. Surfrider points to an estimated $630 billion backlog in wastewater repairs and upgrades nationwide, leaving aging systems more vulnerable to failure and more likely to release untreated sewage into waterways.

Stormwater runoff only makes things worse by washing oil, animal waste, fertilizers, and other pollutants into the ocean. Surfrider also noted that more frequent and intense storms can overwhelm outdated systems and trigger additional discharges.

According to Newsweek, Surfrider's Blue Water Task Force regularly finds elevated bacteria levels at beaches used by swimmers, surfers, and families.

As Surfrider put it, "All of the beaches listed have popular recreational use and pose real health risks to swimmers, surfers, and families." The group added that its results show "a percentage of high bacteria measured at each site as an indication of safety for recreational use."

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