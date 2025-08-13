Devastating phenomenon threatens massive portion of coastal area: 'This beach won't exist in five years'

"The tide is rising, and you can see the water levels going up."

Worsening erosion along Tunisia's coastline is creating alarming environmental and economic impacts.

More than 35% of the North African country's beaches are being destroyed by erosion.

What's happening?

As The Arab Weekly reported, the economic cost of Tunisia's erosion is estimated to reach $2.3 billion between 2030 and 2050.

Climate-fueled conditions are causing coastal areas in the region to lose 26 feet of shoreline annually. The Kerkennah Archipelago, located along Tunisia's eastern coast, is an especially fragile area with disturbingly visible damage.

"This beach won't exist in five years," a local fisherman and beachside restaurant owner commented with despair. "The tide is rising, and you can see the water levels going up all across Kerkennah."

Why is worsening erosion significant?

In Tunisia and other coastal regions, beach erosion is significantly impacting the ecological balance and threatening local economies.

Homeowners and business owners are faced with properties at risk of being engulfed by the sea. Businesses along the coast provide jobs to local people and offer goods and services to residents and tourists. Nations' cultural and historical heritages are at risk of disappearing along with the land and livelihoods of people who live here.

Climate factors such as increased erosion and rising sea levels are becoming more concerning each year. These intensifying levels of change will be disastrous to coastal communities, eliminating entire tourism sectors and damaging port infrastructure.

Millions of people and wildlife face their lives being severely disrupted due to coastal erosion issues. Meanwhile, plants are also suffering the consequences of this climate event, exacerbating the growing microplastic pollution problem worldwide.

What's being done to stop climate-related erosion?

In Tunisia, conservationists have been working on restoration projects to address coastal erosion and rehabilitate sand dunes. With the help of national and international stakeholders, protection programs are underway to target the most impacted zones of Kerkennah's shoreline in seven critical areas.

Elsewhere, communities are exploring innovative sand motors to protect oceanfront properties facing rapid erosion. Scientists have also developed an electric current technique to make sandy soil more solid and boost the resilience of beaches without harming aquatic species.

You can reduce your personal impact on the environment by advocating for environmental policies that address erosion and protect coastlines.

Reducing your pollution footprint by using less plastic and embracing solar energy are also steps in the right direction toward a more sustainable future. Homeowners can save up to $10,000 on their solar installations by using EnergySage's free quote comparison tool.

Additionally, learning about critical climate issues such as coastline erosion can help you become an informed global citizen and raise public awareness about the climate crisis.

