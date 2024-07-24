Scientists sound alarm as encroaching coastal threat puts millions at risk: 'It brings only loss for us'

"Few countries experience the far-reaching and diverse effects of climate change as intensely."

Scientists are warning that more than 1 million people in Bangladesh could be displaced within a generation, as the South Asian nation is experiencing rising sea levels at higher rates.

What's happening?

As detailed by Phys.org, a three-part study found that some parts of Bangladesh are seeing their waters rise 60% faster than the worldwide average, possibly forcing millions of coastal residents to look for new homes.

"Few countries experience the far-reaching and diverse effects of climate change as intensely as Bangladesh," Abdul Hamid, director general of the country's environment department, wrote in a report quoted by the online outlet.

Lead author AKM Saiful Islam explained that the monsoon season's contributions to the Indian Ocean's Bay of Bengal, as well as the melting ice caps and the expansion of water as global temperatures have risen, were part of the issue.

Why is this important?

The higher sea levels have contributed to economic losses and devastating property destruction in Bangladesh, with storm waters now able to reach further inland.

"When the surge is higher, the seawater intrudes into our houses and land," said 65-year-old farmer Ismail Howladar, who counts rice, sweet potatoes, and chili peppers among his crops. "It brings only loss for us."

"Many people have lost their homes to the sea already. If there is no beach, there won't be any tourists," added 63-year-old restaurant owner Shahjalal Mia, sharing that heat waves and cyclones have grown more intense.

While extreme weather events have always occurred, experts believe that the more frequent and intense supercharged storms are directly linked to human activities — particularly the burning of dirty fuels. According to the United Nations, coal, oil, and gas generate more than 75% of pollution, leading to prime conditions for severe storms and rising sea levels.

Bangladesh isn't the only nation to be impacted by higher waters. In South America, an Indigenous community off Panama's coast is at risk of displacement.

What's being done about rising sea levels?

Islam highlighted the importance of "mitigation and adaptation" in dealing with rising seas, per Phys.org. Floating communities and manmade sand dunes are among the solutions to limit floodwaters' impacts on communities, while smart reefs are helping to protect against erosion and provide valuable data that could aid weather modeling and forecasting.

Individually, saying hello to money-saving, energy-efficient appliances is one way to reduce pollution negatively impacting the planet. If a more significant up-front investment isn't immediately possible, switching to LED light bulbs, which produce five times less pollution than traditional bulbs, could result in around $600 more in your wallet.

