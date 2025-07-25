Researchers make stunning discoveries after tracking massive sharks' movements for full year — here is what they found

While uncovering the mysteries of one of the ocean's largest residents in a year-long project, researchers have discovered some concerning details.

What's happening?

The basking shark is the second-largest fish in the world, second only to the whale shark. However, until recently, little was understood about its migratory habits.

As Forbes noted, it was once unknown where these plankton-feeding giants went after they slipped beneath the surface.

A team of researchers tagged and tracked several basking sharks in a wide-ranging study.

Two female basking sharks showed vastly different behavior after the summer feeding season in the Arctic. One made a round trip from the Arctic to the Azores, a distance spanning thousands of miles. Another stuck around the area before traveling to the North Sea in the spring.

Why are basking sharks important?

The basking shark is a gentle giant that poses no threat to people. Once abundant, they were heavily fished to near extinction for their oil and meat until commercial fishing was prohibited in 1995. As the Shark Trust noted, they're currently protected under several international treaties.

The research demonstrates the adaptability of basking sharks, which can tolerate vastly different ocean temperatures. While this can be encouraging for the long-term prospects of the endangered species, it is also a worrying sign about the health of the ocean.

Basking sharks and other megafauna, such as gray whales, play a vital role in the ocean's ecosystem. Filter feeders control plankton populations and cycle nutrients wherever they are present. If they are removed or displaced from their normal ranges, the balance of the food web is disrupted.

Warmer ocean temperatures, particularly in the Arctic, are forcing the basking sharks and whales to forage elsewhere.

What's being done to protect marine megafauna?

The study represents an important starting point for forming effective conservation strategies for the basking shark. Because the sharks travel over such a vast distance, it can complicate matters.

Ultimately, it's a matter of continuing to raise awareness and protecting the ocean by reducing single-use plastics and supporting clean-up efforts.

The research also emphasizes the need to limit human-caused production of planet-warming pollution, which leads to higher ocean temperatures and melting polar ice caps. With rapidly changing temperatures, it's more difficult to track the behavior of creatures like the basking shark and provide effective protection for them.

Positive, planet-focused lifestyle changes, such as driving gas-guzzling cars less frequently and supporting eco-friendly brands, can have significant ripple effects that can benefit even the most elusive of creatures.

