Scientists issue urgent warning after tracking shark's feeding behavior in busy waters: 'I would probably have a heart attack'

In recent years, ocean watchers and marine scientists have noticed something unusual: gentle giants like basking sharks are showing up in places they haven't been spotted in decades — and in numbers that suggest something deeper may be changing below the surface.

What's happening?

A rare sighting of a basking shark off the coast of Croatia is capturing global attention — not just for its striking size, but for what it might signal about our changing oceans.

On April 13, fisherman Cali Mero spotted the enormous creature circling his boat just a few hundred meters from shore in Kvarner Bay. The video, later shared in the Facebook group "Živi svijet Jadranskog mora" ("Living world of the Adriatic Sea"), quickly gained gasps online.

"I would probably have a heart attack if I saw it up close!" one commenter wrote.

Basking sharks, despite their size, are gentle giants that feed by filtering plankton. But here's the twist: sightings like this one, so close to the coast, are growing increasingly common, and it could signal something deeper stirring in our oceans.

Why is this concerning?

These sharks typically roam open waters, but warming sea temperatures are redistributing their primary food source — plankton — closer to shore.

As ocean waters heat up, nutrient-rich zones shift, triggering coastal plankton blooms. That may sound harmless, but it reflects a broader, overheating-driven transformation of marine ecosystems.

If species like basking sharks are changing their patterns, it likely means entire food webs are doing the same — which could threaten fish populations, local economies, and even coastal tourism.

Even more troubling, basking sharks are listed as a vulnerable species by the IUCN. Changes in habitat or migration patterns could make them more susceptible to human threats like boat strikes and bycatch, undermining progress in conservation.

What's being done about it?

In parts of Europe, including Croatia, marine conservation zones and stricter fishing regulations have created safer conditions for vulnerable species to re-enter historic habitats. Reduced fishing pressure and better protection from bycatch incidents are giving these sharks more breathing room — or rather, swimming room — to thrive.

Globally, efforts are also ramping up. Organizations like the Marine Conservation Institute and Shark Trust are advocating for expanded protections, while researchers continue to track shark movements to better understand how climate shifts are influencing their behavior.

On the individual level, everyday choices can make a difference too — from choosing sustainable seafood to cutting down on single-use plastics, small actions help protect the balance of our oceans.

The return of basking sharks to coastal waters is a mesmerizing sight, but it's also a reminder that our oceans are changing. Protecting these gentle giants means protecting the delicate ecosystems they call home — and in turn, ensuring a safer, more stable future for us all.

