Students take to streets to demand action on major crisis in classrooms: 'This is our future'

On a mid-October morning, students marched through the streets of Barbados to call for stronger environmental protections and immediate action, according to Barbados Today.

The rally took place Oct. 16 — Day 2 of the Barbados Youth Climate Action Summit.

Even though the tiny Caribbean nation produces less than 0.01% of global heat-trapping pollution, it is increasingly vulnerable to the effects of a warming climate, with rising sea levels, stronger storms, and extreme heat threatening livelihoods, economic progress, and education.

Last year was the hottest year on record in the Caribbean, according to the University of the West Indies, and children are particularly susceptible to the No. 1 weather-related killer.

"Many of them have recognized that classrooms are becoming extremely hot as a result of the increase in heat. So what we really want to do is just spread that awareness message, that climate change is here and it affects all of us," said Barbadian UNICEF youth advocate Ashley Lashley, whose nonprofit The Ashley Lashley Foundation organized the event.

As the students from primary and secondary schools marched through the capital of Bridgetown, they chanted as one, according to Barbados Today: "This is our future, we gotta act now!" and "climate action, who's it for? For we future, that's for sure!"

FROM OUR PARTNER Embrace calm, restful sleep with natural magnesium solutions — and get 30% off for a limited time Nature’s Craft magnesium and Vitamin D supplement helps support your wellness routine with calmness, muscle relaxation, and better sleep quality. This vegan, non-hormonal powder is crafted with clean ingredients and no artificial flavors, colors, or fillers. Plus, for a limited time get 30% off this deliciously simple solution. Learn more

The students in Barbados are part of a growing movement. All around the world, young people are taking action to protect the planet and turning their ideas into sustainable business ventures.

One high school student is eliminating plastic waste while providing girls and women with toxin-free menstrual products. Youth-led organization Greenkeepers organizes cleanup events, clothing swaps, and other eco-friendly local projects. High schoolers in Utah developed an award-winning prototype that can remove microplastic particles from water.

At the end of the march in Bridgetown, students received refreshments and appeared energized to continue their environmental advocacy, one of Lashley's goals heading into the event.

"It's just to cultivate the necessary sensitisation and awareness amongst our youth — for them to understand that they have a voice in protecting the environment and shaping the actions of tomorrow," Lashley told Barbados Today.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.