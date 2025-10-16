High school students team up to solve pressing community problems: 'It takes just one person to start change'

"I don't think we're going to Mars anytime soon."

Greenkeepers, a youth-led environmental organization, is empowering high school students to get involved in local climate action.

Founded in China in 2009, Greenkeepers was created by teens who were inspired by trash pickup events near their school. In 2014, the USA chapter launched in the Bay Area in California. Now, student leaders Manya Jain, Ritika Mhatre, Niati Agarwal, Jessica Dao, and Bhavishya Thirumalesh are leading this year's cohort of volunteers.

The organization builds awareness of local climate issues, organizes cleanup events, coordinates clothing swaps, hosts educational panels, and more. The members recently held a "Leave No Trace" campaign in collaboration with nearby Lake Elizabeth. They distributed informational fliers about pollution in the water while picking up waste.

"These posters motivated visitors to reduce their reliance on single-use plastics, use compostable products, and clean up after themselves," Mhatre told the Tri-City Voice. "We also spent lots of time collecting trash and have collected over 200 pounds of trash in these clean-ups."

Gen Z disproportionately feels the emotional weight of climate change, according to insight firm GlobeScan. Many, like the activists with Greenkeepers, are taking their futures into their own hands.

Youth organizers understand the urgency of addressing wasteful human activities in order to slow the effects of planet-warming pollution. They know it's critical to reduce the amount of waste that ends up in our landfills.

This is because trash can sit and decompose for many years, creating harmful heat-trapping emissions. This output supercharges extreme weather events around the world, which displace communities.

Young volunteers are inspiring youth and adults alike by demonstrating tangible, simple ways to help the environment. These actions help communities work toward healthier, safer futures where everyone can thrive. Beyond participating in events, individuals can also donate to climate causes they are passionate about.

"It takes just one person to start change," Jain told Tri-City Voice. "I don't think we're going to Mars anytime soon, so treating this as our home and not just as a hotel matters."

