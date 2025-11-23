Flash mob unfolds in city square with one crucial demand: 'A way to bring their stories and concerns ... attention'

"Youth participation and awareness are crucial in tackling the climate crisis."

An afternoon of connection and creativity in Bangladesh helped raise awareness about the importance of protecting the planet for today and for future generations.

As reported by BSS News, young people formed a flash mob in front of Khulna's Gallamari Linear Park on Oct. 9 to promote environmental action at the grassroots and governmental levels.

The event was organized by the JAAGO Foundation and Towards Sustainability Youth Foundation and part of the "Our Climate Our Future" campaign, which engages with young people across all eight of Bangladesh's divisions and works with 16 youth-led organizations.

Participants displayed posters and used performances to express their concerns about the effects of rising global temperatures and to promote sustainable solutions.

Nearly 30% of the country's population lives along the coast, and some parts are experiencing sea-level rise at a rate 60% faster than the global average, according to a three-part study. Residents have reported loss of income and property and fear further economic disruptions.

"Voices from coastal and remote areas of Bangladesh, who are among the most affected by climate change, often remain unheard globally. This flash mob was a way to bring their stories and concerns to the attention of international policymakers," said Karina Siddika, organizing secretary of the Towards Sustainability Youth Foundation.

FROM OUR PARTNER Switch to T-Mobile in just 15 minutes — and get a free phone with no trade-in needed The era of compromises is over. With T-Mobile, getting a brand-new phone is finally simple — and it only takes 15 minutes per line to switch over. With Easy Switch, you’ll get customized insights and recommendations about what plan is right for you. Plus, once you make the switch, your new phone is eligible for same-day delivery. Learn more

The Our Climate Our Future campaign will present messages from Bangladeshi youth to the country's official delegation at the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference, which kicked off Nov. 10 in Belém, Brazil, with world leaders meeting to discuss their climate commitments.

The young people — whose initiative is supported by apparel manufacturer Gildan and nonprofit ActionAid Bangladesh — hope the messages influence policymakers to address their concerns. Meanwhile, Our Climate Our Future provides educational materials to empower youth with the knowledge to take action wherever they are, including in their own backyards.

Participating in community cleanup endeavors, planting pollinator gardens, and donating to vetted climate causes are just a few ways you, too, can contribute to a cleaner, cooler future.

"Youth participation and awareness are crucial in tackling the climate crisis. Initiatives like this can significantly advance the environmental movement in Bangladesh," said Khulna University student Abdur Rahman Nasim and North Western University's Poli Sarkar, per BSS News.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.