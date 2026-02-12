Scientists issue warning about looming threat that could impact more than 200 million people: 'Cannot stop'

  • Outdoors Outdoors

The world's largest river delta, the Bengal Delta, stretches across much of Bangladesh and West Bengal.

Photo Credit: iStock

Up to 14% of Bangladesh could disappear underwater by 2100.

What's happening?

Deltas are buildups of sediment that form ecologically diverse wetlands between two bodies of water. The Bengal Delta, sometimes known as the Ganges Delta, is the world's largest river delta, running across much of Bangladesh and the Indian state of West Bengal.

The Daily Star highlighted the devastation that rising sea levels could have on this delta.

According to the BBC, 35% of deltas are sinking, and it's happening faster than sea levels are rising.

Why are sinking deltas so concerning?

With 240 million people living in river delta areas, the sinking of this land puts lives at risk as well as threatens homes, livelihoods, and economies.

Research published in Nature found that the driving factor for sinking deltas was human activity, such as dam-building, groundwater extraction, and urban development. These actions can prevent sediment from reaching and adding to a delta.

Bangladesh is immensely vulnerable to flooding, with one of the most recent floods in 2024 killing 71 people and displacing 509,000. More than 5 million people were impacted, with many losing their homes, crops, and livelihoods, per ActionAid.

The country also lost over 1 million metric tons of rice, with food prices soaring by up to 20% after the flooding.

As human-induced harm to the planet continues, deltas and the people living near them will continue to be at risk of severe flooding.

What's being done about sinking deltas?

The Daily Star noted the importance of rivers flowing freely to allow sediment to build back naturally, which could reduce the risk of flooding.

"You cannot stop deltas from sinking, but you can reduce how much they sink," Robert Nicholls, a professor of coastal engineering, told The Guardian, "and developing countries need public funding and coordinated programmes [to prevent major consequences from the flooding]."

