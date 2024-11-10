  • Outdoors Outdoors

Bystander stunned after tourist steps out of vehicle for better view of wild bear mere feet away: 'Get back in your car'

"Do they not know that the windows in a vehicle actually open?"

by Lindy Whitehouse
"Do they not know that the windows in a vehicle actually open?"

Photo Credit: Instagram

Seeing animals in the wild can be spectacular, but it is also important to keep a safe distance away. Some people, however, seem determined to throw caution to the wind to get the perfect picture, as one video posted on Instagram recently showed. 

The video on the Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) Instagram page, courtesy of Keith Mc Cabe (@keithmccabe92), showed a person stopping their car to get out and film a bear.

Filmed in Banff National Park, Canada, the bear crosses the road in front of the car, a few yards from the man attempting to film it. "Get back in your car," one person can be heard saying in the video.

While bear attacks are rare, people should always maintain a safe distance away to stay safe, as the National Park Service has made clear.

Keeping a safe distance away protects people, and it is also good for the bears, who can become stressed in the presence of humans. This holds true for pretty much any wild animal, and park rules require people to view animals from a safe distance away.

Respecting wild animals helps prevent negative human-wildlife interactions, which is important for wildlife and habitat conservation. National parks were created to help preserve habitats for future generations, and they are home to a wide range of biodiversity. Biodiversity is our strongest natural defense against a warming planet, per the United Nations.  

Watch now: Can the government create hurricanes?

Despite park rules, there have been many reports of people harassing wildlife in national parks. One video showed an elk charging at a group of tourists after they decided to get too close to the herd, while another showed tourists getting too close to a bison

"Do they not know that the windows in a vehicle actually open?" one amazed commenter wrote. 

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x