Researchers investigate mysterious 'icebox' discovered deep in cave in the middle of the desert: 'Like another planet'

Deep in New Mexico's Zuni Mountains, researchers have been studying an unusual desert feature: a cave that remains frozen year-round, even when the surrounding landscape bakes in the summer heat.

The Bandera Volcano Ice Cave, formed inside a collapsed lava tube, holds ice that has remained intact for more than 3,400 years. While the surrounding terrain experiences typical desert temperature swings, the cave stays at roughly 31 degrees Fahrenheit, acting as a naturally insulated cold chamber.

According to Daily Galaxy, experts say the cave's structure helps explain its stability: Its shape and porous volcanic rock trap cold air inside while limiting the influence of outside heat, allowing the cave to function like a long-term "icebox" in an otherwise warm region.

Over time, snowmelt and rainfall have seeped into the cave and frozen on contact with the already icy floor, building layers of ice that can reach up to 20 feet thick.

The cave supports Arctic algae, which form a blue-green layer across the ice. Researchers are interested in these organisms because they survive in extreme cold and low-light conditions, making the cave a rare natural laboratory for studying life in harsh environments and how long-frozen ecosystems can persist.

Beyond its scientific value, the ice cave has become a striking reminder of the complexity beneath familiar landscapes — and how geological processes from thousands of years ago can still shape ecosystems today.

One YouTuber, AdventureVanMan (@AdventureVanMan), recently explored the Bandera Volcano Ice Cave and nearby lava fields in a video, leaving viewers fascinated by the contrast between desert heat and underground ice.

The comment section reflected a mix of awe and appreciation for New Mexico's landscape.

"New Mexico is like another planet," one user said.

"As a New Mexico resident, I do appreciate you showing these less known sites," another added.

"Thanks again for taking us along to see things we may never get to see if not for you," someone else wrote.

