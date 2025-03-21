Scientists stunned after finding rare species lurking in underwater caves for nearly 100 years: 'Biological uniqueness'

"Our findings emphasize the need for conservation efforts."

Researchers working in North Africa rediscovered a depigmented subterranean crustacean that was first recorded 100 years ago.

According to the Libya Observer, a team of scientists from the University of Benghazi and the Ibleo Center of Speleo-Hydrogeological Research in Italy found a blind cave shrimp known as Typhlocaris lethaea in the underground waters of three caves near Benghazi.

Photo Credit: Subterranean Biology

They first observed T. lethaea in January 2007 after exploring Bou-Atni's Lethe cave, where the species was initially discovered in 1920. The researchers then confirmed the shrimp's existence in the El-Khadim and Al-Jebah caves of Al-Coeffiah during field visits conducted in 2023, expanding its known range by 9 kilometers.

A subsequent survey in El-Khadim cave the following year found two female specimens, both of which were measured at 5 centimeters in length.

Images captured by the scientist show that the shrimp are translucent, with some of their internal organs visible. They also have antennae that appear to be double the length of their body, if not longer.

All of the samples were found in subterranean lakes with pitch-black conditions. The water had an average temperature of 22 degrees Celsius, a pH of 7.67, and a salinity of 4.72 parts per thousand.

The authors of the study suggested that the hydrological systems of the three caves could be connected and potentially harbor "further hidden biodiversity." These factors, combined with a larger habitat range of T. lethaea, increase the "ecological significance and biological uniqueness" of Benghazi's underground karstic waters.

Though there isn't enough information for the International Union for Conservation of Nature to give T. lethaea a designation, that lack of data makes it a focal point for conservation initiatives. Such projects have helped revitalize the populations of the rare Wilkins' bunting on Nightingale Island and the once-endangered peregrine falcon in Yosemite.

"Given [T. lethaea's] IUCN data-deficient status, our findings emphasize the need for conservation efforts to protect these fragile ecosystems from human impacts, ensuring the preservation of Libya's unique subterranean biodiversity," the researchers wrote.

