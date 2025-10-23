Lawmakers spark backlash with controversial ban on hunting: 'Part and parcel of the culture'

The practice has been called an "assault on nature."

Officials have banned waterfowl hunting around Chitral Airport in Pakistan. As reported by Pakistani outlet Dawn, the ban aims to ensure airport security, safe landings, and the protection of birds like ducks, geese, and swans.

The airport, located along the Balach riverbank, is one of the most popular destinations for hunting migratory birds. Unlike typical hunting practices, hunters in Chitral create artificial ponds to lure birds for hunting. The ban will be in effect for the 2025-2026 season.

Officials said these bans are crucial to preserving an ecological balance in the region. With the ban in place, bird populations can recover to more natural levels and strengthen the local ecosystem.

In addition, banning hunting near public green spaces with trails can encourage the wider public use of those areas since the hunting may deter other visitors.

Per Chitral Today, the ban is in effect for the hunting seasons of September through November and February through April. As a result, it has received much backlash from hunters in Chitral.

Many hunters feel they are being stripped of their cultural and traditional rights and said there is no threat to the migratory bird populations during the months they hunt. Riaz Ahmed Diwan, a leader of a local hunters association, told Dawn: "Hunting of waterfowl had been the part and parcel of the culture and tradition of Chitral since the time immemorial."

A large number of hunters have defied the law, continuing their activities in the area.

Conversely, locals of the Chitral area have spoken out about the decline of waterfowl populations, saying the hunting is a "tragic slaughter" and demanding immediate intervention and consequences for those still participating in the illegal activity.

Additionally, a Facebook user commented that the use of artificial ponds and traps is an "assault on nature" and the practice is not sport, but the destruction of nature.

The difference in opinion highlights the difficulty and importance of honoring local traditions while also implementing the necessary conservation efforts to protect wildlife.

Similar bans have been enacted to help protect bird species like falcons, quail, and other migratory birds, including waterfowl in other areas of Pakistan where their populations are threatened.

