Officials reach agreement with First Nation members following weeks of blockades: 'Buffer zone'

"You do not have the right to speak on our Nations."

Following weeks of maintaining checkpoints to prevent non-Indigenous hunters from trespassing on Tribal lands, the Bloodvein First Nation has reached a formal agreement with the Manitoba government that introduces new restrictions. As reported by CBC in mid-September, a "buffer zone" will be protected along hunting grounds that border the Indigenous community.

In a press release, Manitoba officials announced that this amendment to hunting regulations under the Wildlife Act will apply throughout the 2025 hunting season. The move could help provide the Bloodvein First Nation some assurance that their lands will be respected while also aiding in conservation efforts and highlighting the importance of "community leadership and shared decision-making."

Bloodvein First Nation Chief Lisa Young spoke to CBC regarding the negotiation process. "We've had support from across Manitoba from other Nations, and we've been consulting with the province and things are going well there," Young said. "We've come to an agreement for this hunting season, with the plan to discuss further seasons ahead."

Days before the buffer zone was established, some non-Indigenous hunters were outspoken about their frustrations with the First Nation's checkpoint. In a public statement, Don Lamont, executive director of the Manitoba Lodges and Outfitters Association, said, "We're concerned that this kind of action could happen elsewhere."

Despite complaints from the association, Indigenous people and others in the region feel that it should be up to the First Nation to decide what happens on their Native lands.

"When we think about the province or any organization that believes that they have the right to speak on our Nations — you do not," Kyra Wilson, Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief, told Aboriginal Peoples Television Network News. "You do not have the right to speak on our Nations, you do not have the right to issue licenses to hunt in our ancestral lands and territories."

The government's press release meanwhile underscored the mutual ecological benefits that the agreement could enable: "It offers greater potential for moose populations to recover and thrive through collaborative stewardship, and respectful harvesting practices that benefit all Manitobans that care about sustaining wildlife for future generations."

