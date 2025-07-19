  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials announce swifter-than-expected ban on traditional hunting practice: 'This is an important step for the future'

There has been some backlash.

by Lily Crowder
In England, Scotland, and Wales, lead ammunition is to be banned after a three-year phase-out period, starting in 2026, as announced by environmental minister Emma Hardy.

According to the Guardian, the environmental concerns associated with lead have led to the ban. It was initially going to occur over a five-year phase-out but has been shrunk to just three years, meaning results will be visible even quicker.

"Ammunition using lead has long been identified as a significant pollutant and a particular risk to waterbirds," the Guardian reported. "The Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) estimates that about 100,000 waterbirds in the U.K. die every year from lead poisoning."

The damage associated with lead doesn't stop at the harm it causes waterbirds. A recent study spotlighted the effects of lead on humans, with a particular focus on its negative impact on children's cognition.

These parts of the U.K. are not the only places with legislation tackling lead; in October 2024, the U.S. announced that cities have 10 years to replace their lead pipes.

On the decision to make hunting less risky to untargeted animals by stopping lead ammunition from being used, Tim Bonner — CEO of farming-centered nonprofit Countryside Alliance — told the Guardian: "This is an important step for the future of shooting, which will benefit the countryside and rural economy."

While backlash to the reduced phase-out schedule has included fears about replacing lead bullets with alternatives, the Guardian quoted Minister Hardy as saying: "Non-lead alternatives are readily available, and we'll continue to work closely with the shooting sector throughout this transition."

The future is looking bright for both waterbirds and humans, as keeping this toxic metal out of our environment, including animals' bodies and waterways, can help prevent the harm created by lead and lead poisoning.

To reduce possible ingestion of lead in your own life, the Environmental Protection Agency recommends "flushing" your system, or letting the faucet run for 15-20 seconds before using the water.

x