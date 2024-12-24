Scientists identify harmful toxin as risk factor for ADHD: 'The global burden ... is staggering'

Scientists have discovered that even tiny amounts of lead, far below levels previously thought safe, can harm both children and adults.

Millions of children and adults across America face daily exposure to a dangerous toxin that can permanently affect brain development and heart health, and it might be in your home right now, according to a release from Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health.

What's happening?

Scientists have discovered that even tiny amounts of lead, far below levels previously thought safe, can harm both children and adults. The new paper from Columbia University, Simon Fraser University in Canada, Harvard Medical School, and Boston Children's Hospital researchers shows lead exposure reduces children's IQ scores and increases adults' risk of heart disease.

"The global burden of disease from lead exposure is staggering," says Dr. Ana Navas-Acien from Columbia. "In contrast to the decline in the rate of coronary heart disease in industrialized countries, the rate has increased over the past 30 years in industrializing countries. One in three children worldwide — more than 600 million children — have lead poisoning."

🗣️ Do you worry about the quality of the air inside your home?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Why is lead exposure concerning?

This toxic metal builds up in our bodies over time, with 95% storing in adult bones. For kids, whose bodies absorb lead much more readily than adults, exposure can lead to learning difficulties and attention problems. The risk is highest for toddlers in older homes with deteriorating paint.

Communities near industrial sites or airports face greater exposure through air pollution. And many Americans still get their water through aging lead pipes.

What's being done about lead exposure?

The U.S. has reduced lead exposure by nearly 100% since 1970 by banning lead paint and leaded gas. Now, cities and states are taking action by replacing old water lines and cleaning up contaminated soil.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

You can protect your family by making a few simple changes at home. Start by running tap water for 15–30 seconds before using it for drinking or cooking. This flushes out any lead that may have leached from pipes.

If your home was built before lead paint was banned, consider getting it tested. Many local health departments offer free testing services. Regular cleaning of floors and windowsills helps remove any lead dust, particularly in older homes.

Your community needs your support, too. Back local initiatives to replace lead water pipes and clean up contaminated areas.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.