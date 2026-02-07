Homeowner shares unconventional method she used to clear overgrown property: 'Knocked out'

"The roots cause so much damage."

Invasive bamboo has met its match, and herbicide isn't part of the equation.

TikTok user LondonsPriorities (@gardeningsimplified), a gardener, shared her unconventional approach to tackling a half-acre bamboo invasion on her property.

In the video, the homesteader explains that when she purchased her 8.5-acre property in fall 2024, she found bamboo had spread from a small patch to cover half an acre. Photos from 2012 and 2024 show the dramatic growth.

She ruled out two common removal methods. Herbicide would "put my garden at risk, my brand-new food forest that I just started planting last year," she says. She's an organic gardener, which made chemicals a nonstarter.

Heavy equipment would cause soil compaction and erosion problems, leaving her with a massive pile of debris.

Her solution was alkalizing the soil. "This stupid bamboo thrives down in a soil pH of 3. That's really acidic, guys," she explains. The approach has shown results: She reported clearing 500 square feet in a single day and "1000sqft knocked out in 2 days."

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Invasive plants like bamboo threaten ecosystems across the country. Once they take hold, they outcompete native species that pollinators and wildlife need to survive. For homeowners, removal can be expensive and time-consuming.

Native plant lawns and gardens offer a better path forward. They need less maintenance and watering than traditional turf, which means lower water bills and less time spent on yard work. They provide habitat and food to bees, butterflies, and other pollinators that keep our food supply healthy.

Homeowners have several low-maintenance alternatives. Clover lawns stay green with little watering. Buffalo grass grows well in dry conditions. Xeriscaping uses rocks and drought-tolerant plants to cut water use. Even a partial lawn replacement can deliver savings and help local wildlife.

Commenters shared their own battles with bamboo.

"It's everywhere I'm in Pennsylvania and it's all over very invasive," one wrote.

Another offered a practical tip, writing: "Sell what you cut. It makes great trellis."

A third added: "It's so invasive and the roots cause so much damage."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



