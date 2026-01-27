  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials issues warning after concerning series of animal deaths: 'The damage ... is immense'

This crisis is particularly troubling because it is human-caused and preventable.

by Megan Lewis
At the Balukhand-Konark Wildlife Sanctuary, blackbucks, one of the region's most iconic species, are dying from ingesting plastic waste.

Photo Credit: iStock

Littering is never acceptable — especially in protected spaces such as wildlife sanctuaries. 

When it comes to the Balukhand-Konark Wildlife Sanctuary in Odisha, a state on the eastern coast of India, environmentalists are raising alarms about the growing danger plastic waste poses to local wildlife. Animals are mistaking plastic litter for food, and it is often fatal. 

What's happening?

One of the region's most iconic species is dying from ingesting plastic waste. Despite strict bans on picnicking, plastic use, and littering within the sanctuary, the rules are frequently ignored. 

According to Pragativadi, tourists continue to enter the protected forest to picnic, leaving behind plastic items such as polythene bags. Animals including blackbucks consume this waste when foraging for food, leading to severe illness and death. 

A nearby forest that has become an illegal dumping ground for household and construction waste has worsened the problem. 

"We conduct cleanup drives every Sunday, but the damage to the natural ecosystem and wildlife — especially blackbucks dying from ingesting waste — is immense," environmentalist Soumya Ranjan Sahu said. 

Why is this important?

Plastic waste doesn't just harm individual animals; it disrupts ecosystems. As a protected habitat, Balukhand-Konark supports numerous interconnected species.

This crisis is particularly troubling because it is human-caused and preventable.

Other similar instances include birds getting tangled and trapped in waste, showing how human changes and development can impact wildlife.

What's being done about this?

Environmentalists are calling for stronger enforcement of picnic restrictions, regular cleanup initiatives, and penalties for violators to protect the sanctuary and the animals that depend on it. 

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

In response, the forest division announced plans to prepare a detailed project report and hire an agency to clean up the sanctuary. 

These efforts look to restore the area and prevent further damage, but activists stress that consistent enforcement and public responsibility are essential for lasting change. 

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x