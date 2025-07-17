Boater shares video in attempt to raise awareness of growing threat to oceans: 'Why are those not banned?'

A dramatic TikTok video is sparking outrage for spotlighting one of the ocean's most pervasive and preventable threats: balloon pollution.

Posted by boating company Vessel Mastery (@vesselmastery), the video shows a boater fishing a bundle of balloons out of the sea. "Please do your part," the caption urges. "The ocean belongs to the creatures that live in it, we are guests." The creator's plea includes a call to pop balloons before they float away and educate kids about the destruction they cause. "We are the example," the caption continues. "Please share this to as many people as possible!"

Just moments after the captain retrieves the balloons, we see a pod of whales swimming near the surface. The message raises important questions about a celebration staple that has become an environmental menace.

Although balloons are associated with celebrations and joy, they wreak havoc on marine ecosystems. When ecosystems get thrown off balance, the effects ripple across our food chain. Plus, local communities that rely on the ocean for fishing, tourism, and other livelihoods can suffer. Most balloons are made of plastic that doesn't break down. Instead, it turns into microplastics, which harm human health when they enter our food, drinking water, and bodies.

Balloons can float for miles before landing in sensitive habitats. Marine animals often mistake deflated balloons for jellyfish or other food, leading to fatal blockages or injuries. Research shows that balloons are among the most lethal forms of ocean debris to seabirds. A 2019 study published in Scientific Reports found that birds that ingested soft plastic such as balloons were 32 times more likely to die than those that ate hard plastic. Balloon ribbons and strings also entangle birds, turtles, and other wildlife.

Fortunately, organizations such as the Ocean Conservancy are pushing for public education campaigns and balloon-release bans, while some U.S. states and municipalities have already enacted local restrictions. For anyone planning a celebration, the eco-conscious move is to skip the balloons entirely or switch to reusable or biodegradable decorations.

Commenters on the video didn't hold back.

"Why are those not banned?" one asked.

"I pull any & everything I see that doesn't belong there," another added. "Nearby on shore as well when I'm passing by. Straws… plastic… litter etc the wind blows it all in."

A third chimed in, "Thanks for your service my friend."

