Florida resident finds ball python curled around car engine as deputies search for its owner

A Florida resident got a surprise when a ball python was found near their vehicle's engine after the hood was opened.

Martin County officials sought clues about how the nonnative snake ended up in the car and whether it may have come from a local owner.

What happened?

WPEC CBS12 reported that the call came from the Stuart West community in Palm City, where Martin County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Officer Mollie Cameron responded to remove the snake.

The ball python was safely extracted from the vehicle before being transported to a nearby wildlife hospital for monitoring and care.

Though the python was described as non-venomous, that did not make the situation harmless. A frightened animal trapped in a tight engine compartment can pose risks to both people and the creature, which is why trained responders were called.

Why does it matter?

Though commonly kept as pets, ball pythons are native to sub-Saharan Africa and are not native to Florida, CBS12 reported.

When exotic pets escape enclosures or are released outdoors, the consequences can extend beyond a single home or neighborhood. Non-native animals can prey on native species, outcompete them for food, and strain animal control and rescue systems.

What are people saying?

The sheriff's office used the incident to remind the public that releasing exotic animals into the wild can have "serious consequences for native wildlife and the local ecosystem."

CBS12 reported that deputies want to hear from anyone who may be missing a ball python or has information about how the snake got into the vehicle. They can call 772-220-7000.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.