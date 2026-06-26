'Worst nightmare': Missing pet python found slithering by parking lot stairs

This species is usually considered timid and typically grows to around three to five feet long.

A car park in Galashiels became the scene of an unexpected scare when a missing pet python was seen near a staircase in the Scottish town.

What happened?

According to Hello Rayo, the snake was found Sunday night by the steps at the Iceland car park in Galashiels.

Arthurshiel Rescue Centre, which is based near St Boswells, then asked anyone missing the reptile to contact the organization.

The rescue center later said the animal had been recovered from the area near the Iceland steps and was unharmed. Staff believe it is a royal python, also known as a ball python, a nonvenomous species from West and Central Africa that is commonly kept as a pet.

This species is usually considered timid and typically grows to around three to five feet long.

In a later update, Arthurshiel Rescue Centre said the owner had been located and that the snake had been gone for several weeks.

Why does it matter?

Exotic animals kept as pets can end up in stressful and risky situations when they escape or go missing. While ball pythons don't pose a major threat, Burmese pythons, which are a product of the exotic pet trade, have been wreaking havoc on the Everglades ecosystem since their introduction.

In this case, a species that depends on warm, controlled conditions wound up loose in a Scottish town, where colder temperatures, traffic, and frightened bystanders could all pose serious threats.

Encounters between people and animals are often shaped by human activity, not just animal behavior. This was not a wild snake suddenly appearing in its natural habitat — it was a captive pet out of place in an urban setting.

Such situations can spark panic, increase pressure on rescue resources, and endanger the animal itself.

What are people saying?

Online reactions reflected the alarm. One commenter wrote, "I'm glad it wasn't me that found it, I'd have had a heart attack," while another described the situation as their "worst nightmare," according to Hello Rayo.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.