Experts issue warning after discovering invisible hazard contributing to thousands of premature deaths: 'Burden of disease'

A new study has revealed high levels of particle pollution in the Balkans, often exceeding those in Beijing.

What's happening?

In winter, particle pollution — also known as particulate matter pollution, or PM2.5 — in the Balkans is the highest in Europe, according to the study's co-authors. The Guardian summarized their research, which involved driving around Sarajevo in the winter in a van equipped with specialized sensors.

Residential areas where solid fuels such as wood and coal are burned for home heating in cold weather were the most polluted. Aging vehicles were found to be another notable problem, as was restaurant cooking in the city center.

"Cooking contributes a non-negligible amount to air pollution in the city centre, mainly since home heating is not as important here," co-author Michael Bauer of the Paul Scherrer Institute in Switzerland told the Guardian.

Why is this research important?

Over 3,000 people die prematurely each year in Bosnia and Herzegovina due to fine particle pollution, the outlet reported. The estimate comes from a 2019 World Bank Group report.

Worldwide, PM2.5 contributed to about 4.14 million deaths in 2019, according to State of Global Air, which called this type of outdoor air pollution the "largest driver of air pollution's burden of disease worldwide."

Long-term exposure to PM2.5 is linked to ischemic heart disease, lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lower-respiratory infections, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and adverse birth outcomes, the organization noted.

What's being done about air pollution?

Fine particulate matter comes from a variety of sources, including gasoline-powered vehicles, coal-fired power plants, and residential wood stoves.

Some governments are trying to mitigate such pollution through policy. For instance, California's vehicle standards have helped reduce PM2.5 across the state by 65%, though health impacts remain, especially in communities of color and low-income neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, more than 200 European cities have introduced low-emission zones, and experts have discovered that living in these areas in the earliest stages of life can result in a 13% reduction in asthma-related prescriptions by the time a child is 5.

These solutions can also make a difference for the climate, since the burning of fuels like gasoline also contributes to the overheating of our planet.

