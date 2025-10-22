Concerning video shows wild animal's interaction with tourist inside restaurant: 'He's too comfortable'

If you've scrolled through travel TikTok lately, you've probably seen it: tourists giggling as monkeys climb onto their shoulders in Bali's famous Ubud Monkey Forest.

But beneath the viral selfies and cute chaos, wildlife experts are sounding the alarm: Those friendly-looking monkeys aren't supposed to be that friendly.

What's happening?

A viral clip on TikTok captioned "Don't mess with the Bali monkeys" shows a macaque harassing a group of tourists.

In the video posted by Hannah (@the_hannahway), the primate can be seen grabbing food off two plates and even baring its teeth while the tourists laugh it off as part of the experience.

The video's comment section filled with warnings from other travelers who said they were bitten or chased after feeding the monkeys.

"He's too comfortable," one said.

Why is this important?

Feeding or touching wild animals might seem harmless, but experts say it can permanently change their behavior. When monkeys get used to people and easy snacks, they start associating humans with food. That can make them aggressive and dependent on human interaction, putting both people and animals at risk.

It's the same story in Bali. Once monkeys lose their fear of humans, they often have to be relocated. If encounters turn violent, they may even be euthanized. And as local officials warn, the problem is getting worse with rising tourism.

What's being done about it?

Balinese authorities and conservation groups have been working to educate visitors about responsible wildlife tourism. Signs posted around Ubud Monkey Forest ask travelers not to bring food products or make direct eye contact with monkeys, both of which can trigger aggression.

If you're planning to visit, experts recommend keeping your distance and never feeding the animals — no matter how cute that photo opportunity might seem.

Respecting wildlife boundaries keeps everyone safe, and it will help protect these iconic creatures for generations to come.

