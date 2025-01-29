Staggering images show renowned tropical paradise beach hit by 'nightmare': 'The worst ... wave I've ever seen'

As you prepare for your next vacation to the tropical paradise of Bali, Indonesia, be ready for sun, friendly smiles, surfing, and maybe trash. Trash, as the Free Press Journal reported, is now a regular presence washing up from the monsoon.

What's happening?

A literal wave of trash washed ashore on some Bali beaches recently, with Jimbaran Beach in Kuta and Kedonganan Beach having the worst influx. Factors like intense rain, excessive plastic use, waterway pollution, and lots of tourists are the main culprits. Monsoon rains have washed trash from inland areas into the ocean and carried them to the coastline. Plus, the influx of tourists over the years has generated more trash than the island nation is used to handling in its already overwhelmed and poor trash infrastructure.

Why is a massive trash wave on a Bali beach concerning?

According to Bali.com, four of the 20 most polluted rivers in the world are in Bali, so a massive trash wave washing up on an area beach is not a one-time occurrence. It's now an annual event due to the monsoon season that involves intense rain and winds. Mishandled trash, whether in rivers, beaches, or forests, is a major problem for the environment, people, and wildlife.

The presence of plastics and other discarded items in waterways not only inhibits the amount of clean water available to drink but also affects the habitat of various marine life. There have been many sad cases of wildlife, like whales and seals, choking on plastics mistaken for food or getting entangled in plastics and other discarded items like fishnets or pipes.

What's being done about Bali's trash wave?

Luckily, many locals aren't just going with the flow of letting trash float in. After capturing images of the heaps of trash washing ashore on social media, a call for volunteers went out, and many people answered.

One social media post by Sam Bencheghib, founder of the NGO Sungai Watch, noted that over 2,000 people showed up for the cleaning effort.

As the Free Press Journal reported, Sam wrote, "Bali's beach has been hit by the worst trash wave I've ever seen … we removed 70 tons of plastic from Jimbaran beach."

His team of 150 people has helped combat river pollution in what he has called a "Plastic nightmare." Luckily, locals and tourists are working together on this issue.

