Experts issue warning as harmful snakes spread into new territory — here's what's happening

It can bite if it feels threatened.

Conservation experts are concerned about fragile ecosystems because invasive snakes are spreading across the Balearic Islands. Officials note that, while the snakes pose little danger to people, their expansion threatens native wildlife.

What's happening?

Authorities in the Balearics have confirmed a sharp rise in sightings of horseshoe snakes (Hemorrhois hippocrepis), particularly in Mallorca. The snakes — which can grow longer than one yard — are believed to have arrived accidentally in shipments of olive trees and ornamental plants from mainland Spain. With abundant prey, warm conditions, and few predators, their population has expanded rapidly, reported the Majorca Daily Bulletin.

In response, the Consortium for Wildlife Recovery in the Balearic Islands has launched a digital platform that allows residents to report sightings. This new system will help technicians respond faster and prevent further spread, according to officials.

While the horseshoe snake is non-venomous and usually avoids people, there is a possibility it will bite if it feels threatened. Experts say residents should avoid capturing the snakes on their own to be on the safe side.

Why is this threat concerning?

Island ecosystems are particularly vulnerable to invasive species. Native animals often evolve without large predators, making them easy targets once a new species is introduced. While the snakes can help control rodents near residential areas, it comes with a bigger downside — widespread ecological damage caused when native species decline.

In the Balearics, horseshoe snakes mostly eat mice and rats — but as snake populations grow, they outcompete native animals for food and disrupt local food chains. This imbalance can have negative effects, including reducing biodiversity, weakening the ecosystem, and threatening long-term food stability for both wildlife and people.

In places like the Canary and Marshall Islands, similar invasive species issues have already strained island environments, which can delay progress toward healthier, more sustainable futures for local communities.

What's being done about it?

COFIB is urging residents not to intervene directly if they come across a snake. Rather, sightings should be reported via the new platform or the agency's hotline. That way, trained professionals can safely remove the animal.

Long-term solutions for invasive species include prevention and early detection. To achieve that, some steps include closely monitoring imports and increasing public awareness to stop new introductions before they take hold. Conservation efforts also help by protecting native habitats and prioritizing local species.

Tackling invasive species is essential to safeguarding island biodiversity — and community involvement will be key to preventing the horseshoe snake from becoming a permanent, destabilizing presence.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.