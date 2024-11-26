Officials celebrate after once-endangered American symbol makes record-breaking comeback: 'Speaks to the resiliency of these magnificent animals'

They continue to be vulnerable to habitat destruction, one of the main forces that drove them to near-extinction in the mid-20th century.

Despite being the national symbol of the United States of America, the bald eagle has not exactly thrived in this country for the past century, having been declared an endangered species in 1967. However, the species now appears to be making a comeback in Arizona, KTAR News reported.

According to reporting from the Arizona Game and Fish Department, there were 90 adult pairs in 104 breeding areas during the 2024 season. Those birds laid at least 119 eggs, breaking the record for the highest recorded number in a season, and hatched 96 eggs, also a record.

"The fact that we continue to see an increase in breeding areas and hatchlings speaks to the resiliency of these magnificent animals and the effectiveness of ongoing efforts to help conserve and protect Arizona's bald eagles," Arizona Game and Fish Department bald eagle management coordinator Kenneth Jacobson said to KTAR.

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Although bald eagle populations are certainly on the rise, the iconic birds face several threats. Bald eagles continue to be vulnerable to habitat destruction, one of the main forces that drove them to near-extinction in the mid-20th century. In Alabama, for instance, a thriving bald eagle population is currently being threatened by a planned mining development, which local citizens are opposing.

Bald eagles also face the threat of lead poisoning, which, according to some surprising research findings, kills about 4-5% of the species every year. Eagles eat lead from bullet fragments contained in animal carcasses they find. (Who knew that shooting animals and leaving their carcasses to rot could have negative consequences?)

There is also still the threat of illegal poaching, which remains an ongoing problem.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

All told, it is worth taking heart in the recovery of the bald eagle population in Arizona but also worth remaining vigilant in efforts to protect this species and all vulnerable species like it.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.