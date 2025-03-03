Iconic creature makes stunning comeback despite ongoing threats: 'It gives me hope'

A bird once on the brink of extinction, bald eagles in New Jersey are now a soaring conservation success story. As The SandPaper detailed, despite exposure to toxic chemicals and habitat destruction, these majestic birds are now thriving, as noted in the 2024 New Jersey Bald Eagle Project Report.

In the 1970s, a lone bald eagle nest was the only remnant of the bird in NJ. This was mostly due to habitat destruction and the widespread use of the toxic pesticide DDT, which also harmed osprey populations. By 2024, that number had grown to nearly 300, thanks to the ban on DDT and habitat restoration efforts.

The bald eagle's removal from the endangered species list — both in New Jersey and across the United States — shows just how successful these conservation actions have been. Bringing back a species like the eagle can strengthen the local ecosystem, as bald eagles play a vital role in a healthy food chain and thriving environmental conditions.

Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette said this achievement is due to years of collaboration between government agencies, environmental organizations, and the local community to bring bald eagles back to the Garden State.

Per the SandPaper, upgrading species away from endangered status is based on determinations by the DEP's Fish and Wildlife agency, which stated that "the populations of these birds have recovered to the point at which their survival in the state is no longer in jeopardy."

"We still get people reporting them to us, which is great," said Kathy Clark, chief of the DEP's endangered and nongame species program, per Birds&Blooms. "It gives me hope that even after delisting, people are not going to let their guard down when it comes to eagles. They do want to see them protected in New Jersey."

The bald eagle's return is a powerful reminder of nature's resilience and the impact of local action. As the eagle population grew, so did the need for nest monitoring. Across the state, 163 volunteers track eagle activity during nesting season, aiding biologists in monitoring population recovery.

With their hard work, they're proving that community involvement plays a big part in conservation. The bald eagle's incredible recovery proves what people can accomplish when they come together to protect the earth.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.