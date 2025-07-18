Wildlife rescuers raise red flags as unexpected factors drive surge in injured baby animals: 'We've been inundated'

A wildlife rescue organization in the UK has been dealing with more badgers than usual needing treatment this summer.

What's happening?

The Folly Wildlife Rescue center in Kent, England, said it has handled more than a dozen badger cubs in just a few weeks, according to the BBC. This is abnormally high compared to years past.

The increase has been attributed to both weather conditions and car accidents in the area.

"There's a lot more coming to us because they're struggling to dig in the ground, which is very hard due to the lack of rain, and there is an increase of road traffic accidents," said Hannah Hall, manager of the wildlife hospital, per the BBC. "We've been inundated with treats for the badgers, things like dog biscuits, dog food and some toys as well just to keep them occupied."

Why is this concerning?

The rapid warming of the planet is leading to more severe weather events and emerging patterns. Extensive droughts, floods, hurricanes, wildfires, and tornadoes are all proving disastrous and longer-lasting.

As the rescue center explained, Kent has been experiencing an unusual lack of rain this summer, which is causing ripple effects throughout the natural ecosystem.

Due to the hard, dry ground, the badgers are unable to dig and nest properly. This means that more young badgers are seeking shelter elsewhere above ground, putting them at risk of being hit by cars and other human threats.

What's being done about it?

Folly Wildlife Rescue treats approximately 3,500 animals per year and has recently received sufficient donations to continue operating. Local conservation nonprofits like this one are vital to communities around the world but, sadly, are often underfunded.

You can help by getting involved in your community. Donate money to climate causes you care about, spend your free time volunteering, and take local climate action in your everyday life.

"It's just being mindful when you're driving for any wildlife and with the hot weather, if you could put some water out, it will help your local wildlife," Hall said.

