Wildlife rescuers scramble to save creatures after massive oil disaster in US city harbor: 'All-hands-on-deck effort'

There is no shortage of environmental disasters to fret over. But in the wake of such mishaps, there are organizations that race to help, often preventing things from escalating into greater catastrophes.

A perfect example is happening right now in Baltimore Harbor, reported Phys.org. A leak from the diesel tanks that power Johns Hopkins Hospital Care facilities resulted in thousands of gallons of oil seeping into the water.

Officials from various agencies raced in to evacuate affected animals in what Maryland Department of Natural Resources spokesman A.J. Metcalf called an "all-hands-on-deck effort," per Phys.org. So far, two dozen geese and ducks and three turtles were removed from the harbor and transported to a facility in Delaware called Tri-State Bird Rescue & Research. The animals will be rehabilitated before eventually being released back into the wild.

The spill only highlights the importance of conservation efforts. In fact, it occurred in an area affectionately known as "Turtle Island," a 100-square-foot section where hundreds of turtles live. This "turtle haven" was created out of a partnership between many different local organizations, led by the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, to specifically give turtles a safe place to bask.

This is only one of many conservation efforts around the globe trying to protect local animals from environmental catastrophe. Last year in Vancouver, British Columbia, a subtropical turtle named Moira was rescued from frigid waters, rehabilitated, and then returned to warmer waters near San Diego. And after Hurricane Beryl hit Texas, the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals took in 1,800 animals in a week.

There are many ways to help organizations working to safeguard animals against disasters, both natural and manmade. One is to donate to causes and organizations that do the work. Another is to take local action by volunteering, organizing, and raising awareness.

The leaders of the effort to rescue animals from the oil spill were optimistic about the results. Adam Lindquist, the vice president of the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, told Phys.org, "Thankfully, the turtles are resilient to this sort of pollution, but obviously any turtles that are obviously in distress are being picked up."

James Piper Bond, the president and CEO of the Living Classrooms Foundation, added, "We want to make sure the turtles survive, and the aquatic life survives, and the bird life. We've all been working hard to encourage that."



