Resident sparks outrage with image of bizarre city design choice: 'They either don't know or don't care'

by Joseph Clark
It's one of those things that's so baffling you almost have to laugh. But in truth, it hurts your soul, because it's a reminder of how artificial our world has become and how little we seem to regard the natural world amid our "superior" human constructs.

A Reddit user posted a picture of a tree planted in a tiny square of concrete, surrounded by fake plastic grass, and people had a lot to say about it.

The post, shared on the r/gardening subreddit, is a perfect example of bad landscaping. The original poster sarcastically called it a "masterpiece of urban planning," adding that they "gave it about a foot of space to 'thrive'… and then topped it off with fake grass. Truly inspirational."

While the picture is frustrating, it highlights a serious issue with artificial turf. Fake grass is essentially a plastic carpet loaded with harmful chemicals like lead and PFAS, "forever chemicals," which have been linked to serious health problems, according to Clean Water Action.

New research also shows that athletes who play on artificial turf are more likely to be covered in these toxic chemicals after a game. That kind of news has sparked fear in homeowners looking for safe backyard options for their families.

The good news is that there are many better, truly low-maintenance alternatives that save money and time. Homeowners can opt for beautiful native plants, lush clover lawns, or even stylish xeriscaping and rain gardens.

One homeowner who rewilded their yard was amazed by the transformation, loving the new vibrant space. Even simple swaps, like using clover instead of traditional grass, can turn a patchy yard into a green space that requires way less water and no chemical fertilizers.

Commenters on the Reddit post shared the original poster's disbelief.

"This is annoyingly common," one user wrote. "The people designing the hard landscaping features don't know the first thing about keeping plants alive... They either don't know or don't care that everything that gets planted in their postage stamp sized holes in the concrete will die within a few years."

Another added, "How to kill a tree in three easy steps. I see it all the time where I am too, but topped with large rocks to cook roots."

x