Homeowner reveals stunning 5-year garden glow-up after an 'unimaginable amount of weeding'

"There is nothing like water to increase wildlife in a garden."

A homeowner is getting widespread praise after sharing a five-year backyard transformation that turned a bare new-build plot into a lush, layered garden.

The Reddit post struck a chord not only because of the appeal of the final result, but also because of the honesty about how much work it took to get there.

"As the title says, moved in to this new build house 5 years ago (I live in the UK) and have slowly transformed the garden to what it is now," the poster wrote alongside a series of photos showing the incredible transformation. "Enjoying it now after lots of manual labour and body pain."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The homeowner was also candid about the upkeep. When asked in a comment whether a closely planted garden means more weeding, they replied: "Oh I do an unimaginable amount of weeding, to the point that I pretend to like the weeds just to avoid the labour."

The post highlights something many homeowners are increasingly discovering: Replacing part or all of a conventional lawn with a more natural, plant-filled yard can create a more beautiful and welcoming outdoor space, though it can also come with tradeoffs.

Traditional grass lawns can be expensive and time-consuming to maintain, especially when it comes to mowing, watering, and fertilizing. By contrast, switching to a more natural landscape can help cut maintenance needs, save money, and lower water bills over time.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

These more natural landscapes can also support birds, pollinators, and other wildlife.

Just as importantly, posts like this show that a "messy" garden can still be deeply intentional.

For homeowners inspired by the transformation, the good news is that lawn replacement does not have to happen all at once. Even a partial lawn replacement can deliver benefits, including lower water use, less mowing, and reduced upkeep in the long run.

Starting small is often the most realistic approach. Options include planting species suited to your region or designing an area that uses less irrigation.

Readers flooded the thread with admiration and advice.

"Niiiiiice!! I know it was, and is, so much work and it is beautiful!" one person wrote.

Another suggested adding a water feature, writing: "There is nothing like water to increase wildlife in a garden."

"This is inspirational," another summed it up simply.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.