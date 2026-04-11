Homeowner posts dramatic yard transformation 10 years after ripping out lawn: 'Inspiration for my yard'

"I am sure you enjoy sitting in it a lot."

A Redditor's decade-long yard makeover generated high marks for its liveliness and beauty.

They shared the transformation from a mostly bland monoculture lawn to one brimming with colorful native plants with the r/NoLawns subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

While the original lawn featured mostly grass surrounded by some plants on the perimeter and trees to the outside, their reinvented lawn was far more dynamic.

It was an eclectic display of reclaimed bricks, reused stepping stones, drought-tolerant native plants, potted plants, and decorative stones. They shared some steps along the way that showed that it wasn't an overnight transformation, but rather a 10-year evolution.

"Biggest impact was last year putting down the pavers, getting the blue bed for veggies and moving potted plants into the ground," they said in a follow-up. "We used upcycled pavers and bricks from salvage place, got some plants via free and trade, as well as worked around existing concrete."

As that description indicates, they took some steps to ensure a complete yard makeover wouldn't completely break the bank. By working with what they had and seeking out things from salvage or available for free, they made the whole process much more manageable.

Another time- and resource-saver is going with native plants that won't demand as much upkeep and water to keep in a showstopping state. Native plants also support pollinators, which are vital for a healthy ecosystem and the human food supply.

The OP did hint at one drawback to having such a creative and free-flowing lawn.

"Though it is never done…" they wrote in their post.

Of course, that can be spun as a positive. They can always find new plants to add some flair and excitement to their hangout spot. Along those lines, they recommended that those on the same journey take photos throughout the process.

Commenters were mightily impressed with the reimagined lawn.

"This is well laid out and stunning!" one gushed. "I'm saving these pics as inspiration for my yard."

Another toasted the achievement: "This is gorgeous! It looks so alive! Great job, I am sure you enjoy sitting in it a lot."

"Thank you!" the OP replied. "It's my favorite place."

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