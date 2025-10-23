Gardener captures delightful photo of recent visitor in backyard pond: 'This little guy has been a welcome addition'

A backyard pond in full bloom got an adorable new resident this summer, and Reddit users can't get enough.

A person on r/gardening posted a photo of a bright green frog perched on a rock beside floating water lettuce, writing: "This little guy has been a welcome addition to our pond this summer. We call him Jumpy."

The image quickly drew smiles and stories from other pond-keepers who've also seen local wildlife move in once they started the process of rewilding their gardens.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Frogs like Jumpy are often early signs of a healthy mini-ecosystem. They're drawn to shaded water sources and native plants, which provide food, cover, and breeding grounds.

Gardeners who've swapped traditional turf for native species or pond habitats say they're seeing more pollinators, fewer pests, and lower water bills — all while cutting back on mowing and fertilizer use.



Beyond the visual charm, small backyard ponds can help buffer local environments against drought and heat. Shallow water features collect rain runoff and create cool, shaded microclimates that benefit amphibians, birds, and insects alike.

When paired with native plantings, ponds can also filter stormwater naturally, which reduces the need for irrigation and keeps fertilizers and chemicals out of nearby waterways.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Native and low-maintenance options can create equally lush spaces without the upkeep or environmental cost of conventional lawns. Even partial lawn replacements can make a difference, supporting the pollinators that protect crops and local food supplies.

As one commenter said: "Lucky to have him — glad he's got friends."

"Awwwwwww, too precious!" another added.

Others swapped notes on frog behavior, sharing how their ponds suddenly went silent when a human approached: "They're incredibly loud, but if they hear you, the whole pond will stop all at the same time. Which I find amazeballs."

For gardeners like Jumpy's owner, moments like these are proof that small rewilding efforts pay off, not just in beauty, but in balance.

A frog on a rock might seem simple, but it's also a sign that nature knows where it's welcome.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.