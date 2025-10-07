Homeowners share stunning before-and-after video after transforming soggy lawn: 'This is inspiring'

Homeowners are showing how a small change in their yard can make a huge difference for their wallet — and the planet.

A recent TikTok by Slow Living with Lindsay (@simplywildliving) captures the story of one Pacific Northwest family who transformed their soggy, flood-prone lawn into a thriving, self-watering ecosystem.

In the clip, Lindsay explains how their front yard used to flood every time it rained. With the help of a county stormwater grant, they replaced their grass with a network of bioswales, native plants, and soil that actually holds water in the ground rather than letting it run off.

The project was no small feat. The homeowners removed sections of sidewalk, dug multiple interconnected bioswales to capture rainwater from their roof, and brought in compost, bioretention soil, and mulch to create fertile ground. Then came the planting: more than 500 plants, 75% of which are native to Washington state.

The result is a lush habitat for pollinators and wildlife that will become fully self-sustaining after just a year or two.

"This is your sign to kill your lawn!" the caption read. "No more flooding yard, no more stormwater runoff into our water systems, no more irrigation … this will be a fully self-sustainable landscape that works WITH nature, not against it."

The benefits go beyond curb appeal. Replacing conventional grass with native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or even xeriscaping can dramatically lower water bills, reduce time spent mowing and fertilizing, and keep harmful chemicals out of waterways. Even a partial replacement allows homeowners to save money and create healthier ecosystems. Plus, native yards support pollinators — like bees and butterflies — that are essential to protecting our food supply.

Projects like this show that homeowners don't need massive budgets or sprawling properties to make a difference. Many municipalities now offer rebates or grants for stormwater-friendly landscapes, and anyone can start small — swapping in clover patches, adding drought-resistant plants, or rewilding a corner of their yard.

Similar projects are gaining attention nationwide. One homeowner stunned neighbors with a before-and-after transformation that turned their dying grass into a thriving garden, while others have shared how creating pollinator-friendly spaces can ripple into entire communities.

Commenters on Lindsay's post were quick to cheer on the change.

"So much pretty than grass!!! And after the first couple of years—so much less work!" one wrote.

Another summed up the general mood with a simple note of encouragement: "This is inspiring! Amazing work!"

