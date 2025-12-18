Gardener thrilled after capturing footage of wild newborn in yard: 'I almost cried'

One of the many benefits of having outdoor space is that you can create a welcoming environment for local wildlife that may pass through your yard.

In the r/aww subreddit, a Reddit user shared a video of a small baby tortoise exploring their garden and crawling through the grass.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

"Wild tortoises like to lay their eggs in our garden, we always try [to] keep an eye on them for safety, but we've never seen a baby in all these years. Until today!" they said in their post.

It's easy to cultivate your property into a space that's beneficial for the plants, insects, and animals in your neighborhood by rewilding your yard and going native.

Starting a garden or installing a native plant lawn can be a major upgrade to your yard. Consider replacing traditional grass with eco-friendly options like clover or buffalo grass, and planting according to your gardening zone.





You'll be encouraging biodiversity, supporting pollinators, and ultimately protecting the food supply. This can save you time on yard maintenance and also help you save money on water bills and other expenses.

Commenters loved seeing the footage of the young tortoise enjoying itself in a comfortable habitat.

"Thank you so much for looking after them … So many will destroy nests or disrupt laying mummas, it's lovely to see folks being kind!" one user said.

"Lucky you! I've had the same experience of seeing them laying eggs nearly every year, but never seeing a hatchling," another user commented.

"What a tiny little explorer! Must've felt surreal finally spotting one after all those years," a commenter said.

"To be honest I almost cried … We've had these precious tortoises make home in our garden for so long now, they feel like family," the original poster said in a comment.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.