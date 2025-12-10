  • Outdoors Outdoors

Gardener shares video of surprising visitors hiding under piece of cardboard in yard: 'They're so cute'

TikTokers who viewed the video were excited.

by Kristen Carr
Discover how rewilding your yard and planting natural lawns can provide a habitat for DeKay's brown snakes.

Photo Credit: iStock

TikToker Icy (@icypedes) posted a video showing a surprise they found in their garden. They lifted what appeared to be a sheet of recycled cardboard to reveal several baby snakes that they identified as DeKay's brown snakes.

"Ughhh so jealous," one commenter said. "They're so cute."

@icypedes bundle of dekay noodles #snakes #snakesoftiktok #reptile #pets #exoticpets ♬ out getting ribs - audio dump

DeKay's brown snakes are nonvenomous snakes that are about 9-14 inches long when fully grown. They prefer moist environments, which the original poster provided, and they are often found in urban and suburban areas under rocks, leaf piles, logs, and other debris. DeKay's brown snakes are thought of as shy, and they rarely bite. They typically eat slugs and snails, which can be pests in gardens that eat and damage vegetation, so the snakes can be quite helpful to have around.

The OP was likely recycling cardboard in their yard as a weed barrier or to retain moisture. The cardboard is biodegradable, so it will naturally break down over a relatively short amount of time. The snakes found it to be a proper shelter, and one commenter called the gathering a "little guy meeting."

Native species will thrive in gardens that have native plants, so by rewilding your yard and planting natural lawns, we invite local wildlife to use the space for shelter and nourishment. A natural, native yard will often attract pollinators, birds, and other creatures — such as these helpful snakes — to come. The plants and wildlife establish mutually beneficial relationships that allow them both to thrive, creating a balanced, healthy ecosystem.

Native plants require significantly less maintenance, and, hence, less time and money than it takes to foster non-native species. They require less water and other resources because they are naturally acclimated to the local climate and soil conditions.


Even replacing a small area of your yard or creating a small potted garden in an urban area can bring some of these benefits. 

TikTokers who viewed the video of the baby snakes were excited about the discovery.

"OMG they are so cuteeee," squealed one commenter.

"Here's how to get rid of them easily!" joked another jealous video viewer. "... Ship them out to me!"

One TikToker exclaimed: "I love snakes!!!"

How would you rate your gardening skills?

Ultimate green thumb 🧑‍🌾

Greenish thumb 💚

Yellowish-brown thumb 👍

No thumb 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x