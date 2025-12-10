Gardener shares video of surprising visitors hiding under piece of cardboard in yard: 'They're so cute'

TikToker Icy (@icypedes) posted a video showing a surprise they found in their garden. They lifted what appeared to be a sheet of recycled cardboard to reveal several baby snakes that they identified as DeKay's brown snakes.

"Ughhh so jealous," one commenter said. "They're so cute."

DeKay's brown snakes are nonvenomous snakes that are about 9-14 inches long when fully grown. They prefer moist environments, which the original poster provided, and they are often found in urban and suburban areas under rocks, leaf piles, logs, and other debris. DeKay's brown snakes are thought of as shy, and they rarely bite. They typically eat slugs and snails, which can be pests in gardens that eat and damage vegetation, so the snakes can be quite helpful to have around.

The OP was likely recycling cardboard in their yard as a weed barrier or to retain moisture. The cardboard is biodegradable, so it will naturally break down over a relatively short amount of time. The snakes found it to be a proper shelter, and one commenter called the gathering a "little guy meeting."

Native species will thrive in gardens that have native plants, so by rewilding your yard and planting natural lawns, we invite local wildlife to use the space for shelter and nourishment. A natural, native yard will often attract pollinators, birds, and other creatures — such as these helpful snakes — to come. The plants and wildlife establish mutually beneficial relationships that allow them both to thrive, creating a balanced, healthy ecosystem.

Native plants require significantly less maintenance, and, hence, less time and money than it takes to foster non-native species. They require less water and other resources because they are naturally acclimated to the local climate and soil conditions.





Even replacing a small area of your yard or creating a small potted garden in an urban area can bring some of these benefits.

TikTokers who viewed the video of the baby snakes were excited about the discovery.

"OMG they are so cuteeee," squealed one commenter.

"Here's how to get rid of them easily!" joked another jealous video viewer. "... Ship them out to me!"

One TikToker exclaimed: "I love snakes!!!"

