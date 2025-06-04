Onlooker sparks outrage with video of tourists' reckless behavior near bear cub: 'Do they think it's coming to introduce itself?'

"The idea of the national parks is to have as little impact on the wildlife as possible."

It's a general rule of thumb to never get too close to wild animals, especially predators and perhaps even more so when young ones are involved.

While they were lucky not to be harmed, the tourists in a video spotlighted by Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) did not seem to get the memo.

In the clip, multiple visitors at Great Smoky Mountains National Park moved close to what appears to be a black bear cub to take pictures and get a good look as the cub shimmied down a tree and proceeded to stare at the crowd.

"Do they think it's coming to introduce itself and shake hands?" one user commented.

The tourists may not have been aware of how dangerous it was to get close to the creature, but they could have found themselves in trouble in a hurry. The National Park Service says to stay at least 150 feet away from black bears.

Moreover, given the bear's size, it is very possible this was a baby or at least an adolescent — whose mothers have a tendency to be protective.

"Don't they know where there is a baby bear there is the mother close by?" one commenter wondered. "She will tear up anybody that is near her cubs!!"

Even if it wasn't a cub, getting too close to a black bear is not a good idea. While black bears usually prefer to avoid confrontations, they can get aggressive if they feel threatened. Even if provoked, that could lead to their euthanization.

Animals often perceived as docile, such as bison, can be dangerous. One man, for example, was lucky to have a bison merely shake its head to warn him away. But bison can and will charge if they feel threatened.

Educating yourself with knowledge about how to interact with creatures you might encounter, whether while vacationing at a national park or close to home, can empower you to treat nature with respect and ensure a safe experience for everyone involved. And remember, if you stumble across an animal at a park, mind the posted warning signs and don't get too close.

"The idea of the national parks is to have as little impact on the wildlife as possible," another user wrote.

"Parks aren't zoos," someone else said.

