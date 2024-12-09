Scientists sound the alarm with concerning prediction about adorable aquatic creature: 'It was our own government that was doing this to us'

"The last census was carried out in 2014 and there were only 36 [per square kilometer]."

The axolotl, Mexico's adorable salamander known for its baby-like features and remarkable healing abilities, is racing against time.

What's happening?

Scientists from Mexico's National Autonomous University warn these creatures could disappear entirely from their native canals in Xochimilco, Mexico City, by next year, according to Mexico News Daily.

"In 1998, there were 6,000 axolotls per square kilometer," says Luis Zambrano González from the university's Biology Institute. "The last census was carried out in 2014 and there were only 36 [per square kilometer]." Today, experts estimate there might be fewer than 1,000 wild axolotls left.

Back in 2020, wetlands where axolotls lived were destroyed to make way for a new highway bridge. Luis Zambrano, an ecologist, said the following, according to the New York Times: "I mean, it was our own government doing this to us."

Why are axolotls important?

Axolotls are medical marvels that could hold the key to fertility treatments.

Unlike most salamanders, axolotls keep their youthful features throughout their lives and regrow entire body parts, including organs. Scientists are studying these remarkable abilities to help develop new treatments for human patients.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

But the axolotl's significance goes beyond the lab. These salamanders are indicators of their ecosystem's health in Xochimilco, where local farmers have cultivated crops on artificial islands for centuries.

Their declining numbers signal trouble for this entire historic region and its traditional farming practices.

What's being done to help axolotls?

Scientists and local farmers are collaborating to create safe spaces for axolotls in the least disturbed sections of Xochimilco's canals. By reviving ancient farming techniques that avoid harmful pesticides and chemical fertilizers, they're not just helping axolotls. They're preserving a sustainable way of life that's been around for generations.

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

You can support these conservation efforts through the AdoptAxolotl campaign run by Mexico's National Autonomous University. Your contribution helps protect these creatures and supports the local communities working to save them.

Together, we can help ensure these smiling salamanders continue to charm future generations while teaching us valuable lessons about healing and resilience.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.