Scientists devise new way of tracking endangered animals: 'Key to improve'

Most of us use maps to get around, but ecologists use them for a lot of different reasons.

Ecologists use maps to make decisions about conservation and other important matters that help both the planet and the people on it thrive. Key information for this research includes where different species live, how big those populations are, and information about how they migrate, a new study in the conservation journal Diversity and Distributions explained.

The maps they've had have been more like estimates. However, now a group of scientists has come up with a new, more accurate way to make maps that accurately reflect animal populations. The study says this method is "key to improve AOH maps that are fitted to local applications."

This is exciting for anyone who cares about the health of our planet. Now, conservationists can more accurately make plans that protect species that don't intersect with their migration patterns. Not only does the process produce more accurate maps, but it also identifies areas that need closer surveying to determine animal population, per the study.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service explains that preserving all species is important for maintaining the health not only of the other animals in its ecosystem, but potentially for life throughout Earth. No one knows exactly how harming or removing even one small species could affect the planet as a whole. Many species also help protect agriculture by keeping pests away without the use of dangerous pesticides, according to the North American Bird Conservation Initiative.

If you care about conservation and you want to help out the cause, start by electing politicians who care about the planet. They may be just the people to empower conservation efforts with new maps based on the principles these scientists found. If you have land, consider donating it to a conservation group. If you don't have your own land, consider joining a planting initiative to add and preserve native species in your area.

