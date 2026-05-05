'A lot of misinformation': Owner of 20 axolotls warns against keeping the aquatic creatures as pets

The surge in popularity of axolotls has brought challenges.

Axolotls, the tiny smiley-faced amphibians that have taken over social media and video games, are quickly becoming one of the most sought-after exotic pets.

But behind their popularity, owners and experts say these animals are widely misunderstood, according to BBC.

What's happening?

When Emma Honeyfield bought her daughter an axolotl for her birthday, she didn't expect it to turn into a collection of 20.

Like many families, the decision was partly influenced by the animal's online fame. But what began as a fun gift quickly became a major commitment.

"I went into it thinking it would be quite easy — and it's really not," said Honeyfield, per BBC.

Axolotls are critically endangered in the wild and native to waterways in southern Mexico City. Experts estimate that there may be as few as 50 to 1,000 left in their natural habitat globally.

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Despite this, they are widely bred and sold, and demand continues to grow.

That surge in popularity has brought challenges. Owners and rescue groups warn that many people purchase axolotls without understanding the complex care they require.

These animals require carefully maintained tanks, precise water conditions, and a "fishless cycle" to establish a safe environment before they can even be introduced.

"Unfortunately, there's a lot of misinformation given to new owners about looking after them," axolotl owner Kerry Allen said, per BBC.

Why is this concerning?

When pets such as axolotls are bought on a whim, they are often neglected or abandoned once the novelty wears off. Rescue centers are becoming overwhelmed, sometimes taking in dozens or even hundreds of surrendered animals.

This surge places additional strain on already stretched organizations and diverts attention from efforts to protect wild axolotl populations, which are rapidly declining because of pollution and urban development.

"In a decade's time, the only ones you're going to be able to see are the ones that are domestically owned," said Tara Costellow, who runs the Axolotl and Reptile Rescue Center, per BBC.

Amphibians, such as axolotls, also play important roles in their ecosystems, helping maintain balance in aquatic environments. Their decline can signal broader environmental stress that ultimately affects water quality and biodiversity.

What's being done about it?

One of the most effective ways to help is by making informed decisions before purchasing any exotic pet.

"Potential owners need to make sure they can give their animal the environment they need and they have the facilities, time, financial means, and long-term commitment to maintain a good standard of care," the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said in a statement, per BBC.

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