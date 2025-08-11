Onlooker captures heartbreaking video of birds' predicament in local pond: 'Felt like crying'

TikToker CARLYBETH (@carlybethx) posted a video of birds building a nest in a pond. The primary construction material was trash.

"Felt like crying," one commenter said.

The video shows the birds using plastic wrappers mixed with sticks and plants, illustrating the prevalence of trash in their habitat.

Littering is a significant problem for the environment and for wildlife.

When people don't dispose of waste properly, it poses a serious risk to wildlife. Discarded fishing lines, for example, can entangle birds, fish, and other animals, which can lead to serious injuries or death. When an animal becomes entangled, it may not be able to swim, fly, or eat –– activities that are critical to its survival.

Plastic waste, such as the wrappers that appear in the video, can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes that carry diseases. This can affect human health and disrupt the balance of local ecosystems. Plastic waste can also contain toxic chemicals that can leach into soil and water.

Improperly discarded cigarette butts are the most abundant form of plastic pollution. They contain toxic chemicals that can restrict plant growth, and they pollute waterways, disrupting ecosystems. Animals can mistake cigarette butts for food and ingest them, causing health issues.

Plastic waste and other types of trash are not naturally part of animals' habitats, so when they interact with unnecessary waste, it can harm them in countless ways.

By properly disposing of waste and reducing it through recycling, reusing, and repurposing items, we can help minimize the amount of trash that disrupts the balance of the habitats around us. Limiting our use of single-use plastics is one small step we can take. We can also support initiatives that reduce litter, such as community cleanup events and awareness campaigns.

The video of the birds creating a nest with trash made TikTokers sad.

"They're doing their best," said one commenter, adding a crying emoji.

Another simply said, "This breaks my heart."

