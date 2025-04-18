Scientists issue warning after observing alarming shift in giant spider species: 'Some … hitch a ride with human transport'

New Zealanders might want to check their luggage twice — because some eight-legged travelers may be making themselves at home.

Giant Australian spiders, like huntsman spiders, are showing up in surprising new parts of New Zealand, and experts believe this creepy-crawly migration is being fueled in part by warmer weather. While the idea of a hand-sized arachnid might give some people the chills, scientists say the real threat isn't to your comfort — but rather to native biodiversity.

What's happening?

Associate professor of entomology at Lincoln University, Cor Vink, recently confirmed that huntsman spiders, a large species introduced from Australia, may be establishing a population in Napier after multiple sightings nearly a year apart. The cause? Rising temperatures in areas that were once too cold for them to survive.

But the huntsman isn't alone. At least half a dozen other Australian-introduced spiders — from white porch spiders to bird-dropping spiders — are spreading across New Zealand. Other insects, like the harlequin ladybird and giant willow aphid, are also expanding their territory.

Some of these species are making the trip solo, especially if they can fly — but many are simply riding the wave with human travel, such as on boats or planes. "Some move themselves, such as flying insects, and others hitch a ride with human transport," Vink explained.

Why is this concerning?

The spread of these introduced species is more than a mere nuisance. It poses a serious risk to New Zealand's already vulnerable native insects — including the katipō spider, which is now endangered.

According to Vink, "the major concern is if they spread into natural areas and start feeding on native insects and plants."

Invasive species can outcompete or prey local bugs, upsetting the delicate balance of local ecosystems. Vink explained that if species like the huntsman start thriving in natural areas, they could decimate populations of native insects, affecting pollination, pest control, and other vital services these insects provide.

Worse still, some newcomers can carry diseases that threaten humans, animals, and plants — a ripple effect that could impact agriculture, food supply, and public health.

What's being done about it?

While there's no easy fix for shifting species driven by global temperature changes, citizen science platforms like iNaturalist are helping track the spread. Everyday people can snap pictures and log sightings to give scientists valuable data.

To slow the spread, experts also encourage checking vehicles, shipping containers, and household goods — especially those coming from major ports like Auckland, where most new species are believed to first arrive.

On the individual level, reporting sightings of unusual spiders or insects through local biodiversity platforms would be a big help. And consider supporting initiatives that protect native species, whether that's planting pollinator-friendly gardens or donating to conservation groups.

