  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists issue warning after observing alarming shift in giant spider species: 'Some … hitch a ride with human transport'

The spread of these spiders poses a serious risk.

by Kritiksha Sharma
The spread of these spiders poses a serious risk.

Photo Credit: iStock

New Zealanders might want to check their luggage twice — because some eight-legged travelers may be making themselves at home. 

Giant Australian spiders, like huntsman spiders, are showing up in surprising new parts of New Zealand, and experts believe this creepy-crawly migration is being fueled in part by warmer weather. While the idea of a hand-sized arachnid might give some people the chills, scientists say the real threat isn't to your comfort — but rather to native biodiversity

What's happening? 

Associate professor of entomology at Lincoln University, Cor Vink, recently confirmed that huntsman spiders, a large species introduced from Australia, may be establishing a population in Napier after multiple sightings nearly a year apart. The cause? Rising temperatures in areas that were once too cold for them to survive. 

But the huntsman isn't alone. At least half a dozen other Australian-introduced spiders — from white porch spiders to bird-dropping spiders — are spreading across New Zealand. Other insects, like the harlequin ladybird and giant willow aphid, are also expanding their territory. 

Some of these species are making the trip solo, especially if they can fly — but many are simply riding the wave with human travel, such as on boats or planes. "Some move themselves, such as flying insects, and others hitch a ride with human transport," Vink explained.

Why is this concerning? 

The spread of these introduced species is more than a mere nuisance. It poses a serious risk to New Zealand's already vulnerable native insects — including the katipō spider, which is now endangered

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

According to Vink, "the major concern is if they spread into natural areas and start feeding on native insects and plants."

Invasive species can outcompete or prey local bugs, upsetting the delicate balance of local ecosystems. Vink explained that if species like the huntsman start thriving in natural areas, they could decimate populations of native insects, affecting pollination, pest control, and other vital services these insects provide. 

Worse still, some newcomers can carry diseases that threaten humans, animals, and plants — a ripple effect that could impact agriculture, food supply, and public health. 

What's being done about it? 

While there's no easy fix for shifting species driven by global temperature changes, citizen science platforms like iNaturalist are helping track the spread. Everyday people can snap pictures and log sightings to give scientists valuable data. 

Should we be actively working to kill invasive species?

Absolutely 💯

It depends on the species 🤔

I don't know 🤷

No — leave nature alone 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

To slow the spread, experts also encourage checking vehicles, shipping containers, and household goods — especially those coming from major ports like Auckland, where most new species are believed to first arrive. 

On the individual level, reporting sightings of unusual spiders or insects through local biodiversity platforms would be a big help. And consider supporting initiatives that protect native species, whether that's planting pollinator-friendly gardens or donating to conservation groups

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x